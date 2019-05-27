Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

'Deplorable, exemplary action needed': Gambhir on attack on Muslim man in Gurgaon

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 27, 2019, 11:13 am IST
Updated May 27, 2019, 11:13 am IST
In Gurgaon, a man was attacked by a gang that knocked off his skull cap and demanded that he chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.
New Delhi: Reacting on the attack on a man in Gurgaon, BJP’s Gautam Gambhir came out strong and called for “exemplary action” against the accused.

In Gurgaon, a man was attacked by a gang that knocked off his skull cap and demanded that he chant “Jai Shri Ram”. The incident happened when the 25-year-old man was on his way home after offering namaz.

Read: Muslim man beaten up in Gurgaon for wearing skull cap

A police case has been filed. The accused are yet to be identified.

