Congress MLA Abdul Sattar likely to join BJP

Mumbai: Congress MLA Abdul Sattar, who was recently expelled from the party for indulging in anti-party activities, has indicated that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon.

Mr Sattar and disgruntled Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil were seen together at an event in Sangamner in Ahmednagar district.

He said that several Congress leaders are on their way out and are likely to join the BJP.

“Whatever decision Mr Vikhe Patil takes, we will abide by that. His decision will be final for us,” he said.

He also said that Mr Vikhe Patil would be inducted into the state Cabinet. He will be made minister after June 1, he added.

During the Lok Sabha polls, Mr Sattar had announced his support to Harshvar-dhan Jadhav, who contested as an independent from Aurangabad.

Mr Jadhav is a son-in-law of state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve. Mr Sattar, MLA from Sillod in Aurangabad district, was unhappy over Congress nominees for the Aurangabad and Jalna constituencies.