BIMSTEC leaders invited to attend PM Modi’s swearing in ceremony on May 30: MEA

Published May 27, 2019, 6:46 pm IST
The BIMSTEC member states include Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan and India.
New Delhi: The heads of government from neighbouring BIMSTEC countries have been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his second term on May 30 as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Leaders of member states of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) are likely attend the swearing in.

 

This is in line with Government's focus on its 'Neighbourhood First' policy

In 2014 when Modi won his first term, all the SAARC leaders, including the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attended the swearing-in as a part of invitations extended to all the member countries of the south Asian grouping.

