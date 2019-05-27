40 kg gold shortfall in Sabrimala offerings

The state audit department noticing the discrepancy has led to the high court appointing an audit to examine the strongroom for verification.

Kochi: The state government seems to be having no relief from Sabarimala with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) landing in a new controversy over the alleged shortage of 40 kg gold and 100 kg silver received as offerings from devotees.

The state audit department noticing the discrepancy has led to the high court appointing an audit to examine the strongroom for verification.

The court-appointed audit team will open the strongroom of the TDB located at Aranmula on Monday to verify any shortage in the valuables of the hill shrine.

The state audit team has found no records for their transfer to the strongroom.

According to the rules, the offerings received from devotees have to recorded in the register 4-A of the temple.

When gold, silver and other valuables recorded in 4-A register are transferred to the strongroom the same had to be logged into its column 8.

Although the record shows receipt of the gold and silver, details of their transfer to the strongroom are missing.

TDB president A. Padmakumar insisted that not even a piece of gold and silver is missing from Sabarimala hill shrine.

Terming the present controversy as unnecessary, he told reporters that in case of any discrepancy found by auditors stringent action would be initiated against those responsible for it.

Blaming a former TDB staff member of being responsible for the reports appearing in the media, he said the high court had constituted the audit on a petition he filed.

The TDB has declined to grant the official his retirement benefit as he had refused to hand over the charge to his successor. The audit team will examine the strongroom as it was mandatory before a formal handover to his successor.

Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that he has sought an explanation from the Travancore Devaswom Board president on the reports of missing valuables. In case of any mistakes, action would be initiated. He also said the strongroom would be strengthened with the latest technology.