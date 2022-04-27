Nation Current Affairs 27 Apr 2022 Centre ‘nixing ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre ‘nixing’ power supply in TS: Minister Jagadish Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Apr 27, 2022, 1:11 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2022, 7:23 am IST
The energy minister said the state government has approached the Telangana High Court and obtained a stay order on the Centre’s directions
Energy minister Jagadish Reddy said that the Modi government is resorting to ‘dadagiri’ by threatening power producers against sale of power to Telangana. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 Energy minister Jagadish Reddy said that the Modi government is resorting to ‘dadagiri’ by threatening power producers against sale of power to Telangana. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Hyderabad: Energy minister Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of obstructing the 24x7 power supply in Telangana. “All states other than Telangana, including PM Modi’s home-state of Gujarat, are enforcing power cuts at present. Hence, the Centre has hatched a conspiracy and is pressurising power producers not to sell power to Telangana,” Reddy alleged.

Speaking to the media in Suryapet, Reddy said Chief Minister. Chandrashekar Rao has agreed to allocate necessary funds for purchase of power from producers to provide 24x7 free power to all sectors in Telangana during the summer but the Centre was playing spoilsport.

 

“There is no role for the national load dispatch centre (NLDC) and the state load dispatch centre (SLDC) in power purchases and the purchase agreements are entered into between power producers and Discoms or between power producers and Transco, Genco,” he said.

“The Modi government is resorting to ‘dadagiri’ by threatening power producers against sale of power to Telangana.  As BJP failed to provide 24x7 power in Gujarat or in the other states ruled by them, they are conspiring to disrupt the happy scenario in Telangana. Gujarat is currently enforcing 6-hour power cuts to the agriculture sector and two-day power holiday for industries a week,” Reddy added.

 

The minister said the state government has approached the Telangana High Court and obtained a stay order on the Centre’s directions against sale of power to Telangana citing power purchase dues to solar and wind power operators by the Telangana government.

...
Tags: telangana power supply
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 27 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

AP HC says let district judges try municipal poll cases

A man carries his 10-year old son's body on a motorcycle arranged by a Good Samaritan, even as an ambulance stands in the background, in Tirupati. (DC)

Ambulance asks Rs.20K, man carries son's body on bike

CM told officials during a video conference on the Spandana programme that April, May and June were favourable to do complete public works. (Photo: Twitter)

New districts will help ease oversight: CM Jagan

CM KCR at a public meeting in Alwal after laying the foundation for three Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in the city. (Photo: Twitter)

Be wary of communal, divisive elements: KCR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

DCGI grants EUA to Corbevax for those aged 5-12, Covaxin for 6-12 age group

The approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) comes following recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO). (AFP)

India's military spending 3rd highest in world after US, China: Reports

Sixty four per cent of capital outlays in the military budget of 2021 were earmarked for acquisitions of domestically produced arms. (Representational image: DC)

Culture a common thread binding all Indians: Amit Shah

: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Mahakavi Bharathiyar Memorial Museum in Puducherry. (PTI Photo)

India suspends tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals: IATA

The IATA is a global airlines body with around 290 members that comprise more than 80 per cent of global air traffic.

SC to hear pleas related to Article 370 in July

Supreme Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->