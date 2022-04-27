14-year-old accident survivor waits 25 days at Gandhi Hospital for surgery

Doctors scheduled her surgery but had to postpone it as she had fever in the morning. When the surgery was scheduled again, surgical screws of the requisite size were not available, as per a source. (DC File Photo: P Surendra)

Hyderabad: Delay in the supply of surgical screws and the lack of a functioning MRI machine delayed neurosurgery on a 14-year-old accident survivor at Gandhi Hospital for about 25 days. Her parents had died in the accident.

Videos of the patient and her relative alleging negligence went viral on social media. The surgery was performed on Tuesday. Hospital sources said there was no negligence on their part.

The patient, Akshaya, 14, was injured in accident which claimed the lives of her parents. She was admitted to Gandhi Hospital with spinal fractures on March 31 and moved to the neurosurgery ward on April 15.

Doctors scheduled her surgery but had to postpone it as she had fever in the morning. When the surgery was scheduled again, surgical screws of the requisite size were not available, as per a source.

The hospital received the screws on Monday night, and the surgery was performed on Tuesday, and the patient's condition is stable.

According to a member of Telangana Junior Doctors Association, there has been no operational MRI machine for two-and-a-half years.

The other hospitals take about four days to conduct a test, and another day to give a report.