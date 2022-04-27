11 electrocuted during temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu

Ill-fated chariot which came in contact with high tension power line at Kalimedu village near Thanjavur on Wednesday morning. (DC)

THANJAVUR: Eleven people were electrocuted to death and 13 others were injured when a chariot came in contact with high-tension electric line in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu in the early hours on Wednesday. The incident took place at Kalimedu village during a chariot procession as part of the sadhaya vizha festival. Portrait of Saint Appar was erected on the cart and people were pulling it.

When the procession was about to reach the temple around 3.15 AM it came in contact with the high-voltage power line.

Ten persons, who were standing close to the chariot, died on the spot while another person died on the way to hospital.

The injured have been admitted to Thanjavur medical college hospital

Thanjavur MP S.S.Palanimanickam, district collector Dineshponraj Oliver, Mayor Shan Ramanathan, and police IG Balakrishna visited the hospital.

PM Modi expresses anguish over deaths during Thanjavur chariot procession

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his anguish over 11 people getting electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur.

The incident occurred when the chariot came in contact with a high-tension transmission line while reversing after facing an obstacle while taking a turn.

"Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope those injured recover soon," the prime minister said.

He also announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Find to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.