Nation Current Affairs 27 Apr 2022 11 electrocuted duri ...
Nation, Current Affairs

11 electrocuted during temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | G SRINIVASAN
Published Apr 27, 2022, 10:20 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2022, 10:38 am IST
Ten persons, who were standing close to the chariot, died on the spot while another person died on the way to hospital
Ill-fated chariot which came in contact with high tension power line at Kalimedu village near Thanjavur on Wednesday morning. (DC)
 Ill-fated chariot which came in contact with high tension power line at Kalimedu village near Thanjavur on Wednesday morning. (DC)

THANJAVUR: Eleven people were electrocuted to death and 13 others were injured when a chariot came in contact with high-tension electric line in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu in the early hours on Wednesday. The incident took place at Kalimedu village during a chariot procession as part of the sadhaya vizha festival. Portrait of Saint Appar was erected on the cart and people were pulling it.

When the procession was about to reach the temple around 3.15 AM it came in contact with the high-voltage power line. 

 

Ten persons, who were standing close to the chariot, died on the spot while another person died on the way to hospital.

The injured have been admitted to Thanjavur medical college hospital

Thanjavur MP S.S.Palanimanickam, district collector Dineshponraj Oliver, Mayor Shan Ramanathan, and police IG Balakrishna visited the hospital.

PM Modi expresses anguish over deaths during Thanjavur chariot procession

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his anguish over 11 people getting electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur.

 

The incident occurred when the chariot came in contact with a high-tension transmission line while reversing after facing an obstacle while taking a turn.

"Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope those injured recover soon," the prime minister said.

He also announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Find to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

...
Tags: electrocution death, 11 electrocuted
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Thanjavur


Latest From Nation

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

'Hate-in-India' & Make-in-India can't coexist: Rahul to PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM Modi to chair COVID review meeting with chief ministers today

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

AP HC says let district judges try municipal poll cases

A man carries his 10-year old son's body on a motorcycle arranged by a Good Samaritan, even as an ambulance stands in the background, in Tirupati. (DC)

Andhra Pradesh: Ambulance asks Rs.20K, man carries son's body on bike



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

DCGI grants EUA to Corbevax for those aged 5-12, Covaxin for 6-12 age group

The approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) comes following recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO). (AFP)

India's military spending 3rd highest in world after US, China: Reports

Sixty four per cent of capital outlays in the military budget of 2021 were earmarked for acquisitions of domestically produced arms. (Representational image: DC)

Culture a common thread binding all Indians: Amit Shah

: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Mahakavi Bharathiyar Memorial Museum in Puducherry. (PTI Photo)

India suspends tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals: IATA

The IATA is a global airlines body with around 290 members that comprise more than 80 per cent of global air traffic.

SC to hear pleas related to Article 370 in July

Supreme Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->