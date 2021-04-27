Nation Current Affairs 27 Apr 2021 AP government staff ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP government staff seeks to work from home due to Covid-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 27, 2021, 12:08 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2021, 12:08 am IST
In AP Secretariat, several employees have been infected with Covid-19 and so far five of them breathed their last
Even though the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has been affecting thousands of people and causing the death of several people every day, no exception was given to the employees working in both the government and private sectors from attending the offices. (Representational Image/PTI)
 Even though the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has been affecting thousands of people and causing the death of several people every day, no exception was given to the employees working in both the government and private sectors from attending the offices. (Representational Image/PTI)

Vijayawada: Government employees have urged the Andhra Pradesh state government to allow either 50 per cent of them to attend to offices or permit them to work from home, in the wake of several of them getting infected with Covid-19.

Even though the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has been affecting thousands of people and causing the death of several people every day, no exception was given to the employees working in both the government and private sectors from attending the offices.

 

In AP Secretariat, several employees have been infected with Covid-19 and so far five of them breathed their last. In the AP State FiberNet Limited office, nearly eight employees have been infected with the virus and a 29 years old employee died due to the virus.

“We are optimistic that the state government will take a decision positively on their appeal to allow them either to work from home or to allow only 50 per cent of staff to report to work,” said AP Secretariat Employees Association state president K. Venkata Rami Reddy.

 

At Andhra Pradesh Infrastructure Corporation’s office, several employees have been infected and nearly 50 per cent of them have been on leave to take treatment. In the Directorate of Animal Husbandry, nearly 15 employees have been infected while one died of the virus. In APSRTC’s office, several employees, including some senior officials, have been infected with the virus. 

Since the work from home option is not feasible in the registration department as they have to physically present in their offices for verification of documents before registering them, the employees have urged the government to allow the ‘slot booking system.’ Under this system, those who intend to register their properties will be given a specific time to visit the office and complete their work in a few minutes and go away before another party is permitted to enter the office. In this model, there will be no rush of people which will protect the employees and stop the registration offices from becoming the Covid hubs.

 

AP Revenue Services Association state president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said, “We appeal to the state government to allow them to work from home based on viability so that it will also help curb the spread of the virus.”

...
Tags: work from home, government employees, andhra pradesh covid-19
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Gudur Narayana Reddy. - By Arrangement

G. Narayana, an ‘icon of hope’ for plasma

A member of medical staff inspects the intensive care unit (ICU), which is being prepared for the COVID-19 coronavirus patients, at The Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS) at Gachibowli. (AFP FIle)

Covid-19 patients exploited at Telangana's TIMS Hospital

The first Oxygen Express train for Delhi carrying around 70 tonnes of the life-saving gas reaches Delhi Cantt, Tuesday early morning, April 27, 2021. (PTI/Vijay Verma)

Oxygen Express with 70 tonnes of oxygen reaches Delhi

Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted photos of the equipment being unloaded from a German Lufthansa aircraft in New Delhi. (Image credit: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

First shipment of UK COVID-19 medical aid arrives in India: Govt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Justice Ramana sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India

President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office to Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, after he was appointed as the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (PTI)

Delhi gasps for oxygen, Kejriwal pleads for help

Kejriwal, who is in isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, had on Sunday termed the shortage of oxygen for coronavirus patients an “emergency”. — PTI file photo

Chief Justice recommends Ramana as his successor

Justice Ramana will be the second Telugu speaking Chief Justice of India. (Photo: PTI)

No more lockdowns in Telangana, assures KCR

Telangana is one of the best performing States which contained the spread of the virus effectively and this was certified by the Centre. — DC file photo

Amarnath pilgrims' registration suspended in view of grim Covid-19 situation

Devotees on their way to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath. (AP File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham