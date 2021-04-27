Nation Current Affairs 27 Apr 2021 Andhra Pradesh HC as ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh HC asks state to submit details on steps taken to handle Corona

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 27, 2021, 11:35 pm IST
Updated Apr 27, 2021, 11:35 pm IST
The petition was filed by APCLA joint secretary seeking details as to whether the state government is following Covid guidelines
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court asked the state government to submit details on the measures it is taking to handle the Coronavirus pandemic spread.

A division bench of Chief Justice A.K. Goswami and Justice C. Praveen Kumar heard a petition filed by APCLA joint secretary Mohan Rao seeking details as to whether the state government is following Covid control guidelines and the number of tests being done, among other salient aspects.

 

The court sought details on the availability of beds in hospitals for the infected, the number of Covid tests every day and the timing of release of the test reports, the status of medical oxygen availability and whether oxygen manufacturing plants were set up as per directions issued earlier by the Centre.

Government pleader C. Sumon submitted the details to the court. Later, the court directed the state to submit details to petitioner’s counsel and to the court and posted the case for next hearing to Wednesday.

In a separate development, the high court heard a ‘quash petition’ filed by Telugu Desam leader and ex-MLA Dhulipalla Narendra on the ACB filing a case against him in relation to alleged irregularities in the Sangam Dairy.

 

A single judge bench headed by R Raghunandan Rao heard counsels from the petitioner and the state government and reserved the verdict.

...
Tags: quash petition, dhulipalla narendra, sangam dairy, andhra pradesh high court, andhra pradesh covid-19
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday held a meeting with Bharat Biotech MD Dr. Krishna Ella at BRKR Bhavan. (Representational Image: AFP)

Telangana asks Bharat Biotech to prioritise state in Covid vaccine supplies

AP health authorities say it takes three to four days for the oxygen tankers to reach the supply from Odisha to this state for its local supply. (Rwpresentational Image/PTI)

Andhra Pradesh faces uphill task to transport liquid medical oxygen

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI file photo)

Fill vacant posts in 48 hours, start Covid care centers: CM Jagan

Covid-19 safety norms have been a major victim in this process with the parties mobilising hundreds of party workers for these events. (PTI)

COVID case numbers explode in poll-bound Warangal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID-19: France to send oxygen generators, containers to India

French President Emmanuel Macron. (AFP)

Election Commission should be charged with murder: Madras HC

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, hearing a petition on whether there were adequate Covid safety procedures in place during vote counting at the Karur constituency, went so far as to say, “Election Commission officers should be booked on murder charges probably.” (PTI Image)

Amarnath pilgrims' registration suspended in view of grim Covid-19 situation

Devotees on their way to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath. (AP File)

ICSE cancels Class 10 examination, postpones Class 12 exams

The board further said that any decision on Class 12 ISC exams will be taken in the first week of June after monitoring and assessing the Covid situation. — Representational image/DC

Plea in Delhi HC for action against political leaders for violating COVID-19 norms

The application by Vikram Singh, the former DGP of Uttar Pradesh and also the chairman of think tank Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC), has also sought directions to the Centre and the Election Commission to
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham