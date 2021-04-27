Andhra Pradesh HC asks state to submit details on steps taken to handle Corona

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court asked the state government to submit details on the measures it is taking to handle the Coronavirus pandemic spread.

A division bench of Chief Justice A.K. Goswami and Justice C. Praveen Kumar heard a petition filed by APCLA joint secretary Mohan Rao seeking details as to whether the state government is following Covid control guidelines and the number of tests being done, among other salient aspects.

The court sought details on the availability of beds in hospitals for the infected, the number of Covid tests every day and the timing of release of the test reports, the status of medical oxygen availability and whether oxygen manufacturing plants were set up as per directions issued earlier by the Centre.

Government pleader C. Sumon submitted the details to the court. Later, the court directed the state to submit details to petitioner’s counsel and to the court and posted the case for next hearing to Wednesday.

In a separate development, the high court heard a ‘quash petition’ filed by Telugu Desam leader and ex-MLA Dhulipalla Narendra on the ACB filing a case against him in relation to alleged irregularities in the Sangam Dairy.

A single judge bench headed by R Raghunandan Rao heard counsels from the petitioner and the state government and reserved the verdict.