14 girl students of Balayogi Gurukul School in Nellore district infected

NELLORE: Fourteen girls studying in Balayogi Gurukulam at Adoorpalli village in Chejerla mandal have tested positive for the Covid-19 disease on Monday.

School authorities organised Covid tests for 73 students studying Class 10 after noticing the symptoms of Covid-19 among some of the students on April 20.

Dr Venkata Chalapati, the medical officer of primary health centre at neighbouring Chittalur, examined the students and distributed medical kits to them after creating awareness on treatment on Monday.

School authorities said they have allotted vacant classrooms to the infected students as students of all other classes were already gone home.