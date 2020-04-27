34th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

27,890

1,607

Recovered

6,523

585

Deaths

882

57

Maharashtra80681188342 Gujarat3301313151 Delhi291887754 Rajasthan218562941 Madhya Pradesh2090302103 Tamil Nadu1885102024 Uttar Pradesh187332730 Andhra Pradesh109723131 Telangana100131625 West Bengal61110520 Jammu and Kashmir5231377 Karnataka50318219 Kerala4693424 Punjab3228418 Haryana2961993 Bihar277562 Odisha103351 Jharkhand82133 Uttarakhand51260 Himachal Pradesh40222 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36271 Chandigarh36170 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 27 Apr 2020 Telangana's ape ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana's apex officers brief central team on corona combat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Apr 27, 2020, 9:44 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2020, 9:49 am IST
Top brass of the police and civic authority explained the various measures taken to keep the coronavirus in check
Members of the Union government's Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) interact with GHMC health officials to take stock of the COVID-19 containment situation at Fakeer Galli in Old Malakpet locality of Hyderabad. (PTI)
 Members of the Union government's Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) interact with GHMC health officials to take stock of the COVID-19 containment situation at Fakeer Galli in Old Malakpet locality of Hyderabad. (PTI)

Hyderabad: An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) sent by the central government to check out the Covid-19 containment efforts being made in Telangana was taken round Hyderabad on Sunday. They were briefed by apex-level officers in the civil and police administrations.

The team, one of several dispatched to different states, will be here for two more days. It is headed by Arun Baroka, an additional secretary in the Ministry of Jal Shakti, meaning water. The other members of the team are Dr Chandra Shekhar Gedam, senior public health specialist, Dr Hemalatha, director, NIN,  S.S. Thakur from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Shekhar Chaturvedi, associate professor, NIDM.

 

The IMCT was taken on a tour of containment zones and quarantine facilities in the city by top bosses of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), D.S. Lokesh Kumar, Ravi Kiran and Praveenya, Ashok Samarat and by the Hyderabad collector Swetha Mohanty.

At t he Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazaar, the iMCT stopped to ask shopkeepers about sales of essential commodities. The GHMC's Khairatabad zonal commissioner Praveenya told the central team that 120 vans are supplying vegetables and fruits to different parts of the city, all manned by self-help groups (SHGs).

The team met medical staff at the Nature Cure Hospital, and asked about testing kits, quarantine facilities, etc. Collector Mohanty explained the nutritional diet being provided to all quarantined persons at the hospital.

The team later went to the Malakpet containment zone and checked out how emergency services and health teams were operating there. Officials in charge of the zone showed the team tight barricading being enforced to ensure that people stayed within the zone. Civic staff were providing esentials to the people at their doorsteps.

In this containment zone, a fever survey was being conducted everyday, and if any prelim Covid-19 symptoms are detected in a person, the whole containment protocol is being followed.

The IMCT went to the police HQ as well and were briefed by DGP M. Mahendar Reddy, and his senior officers Jitender, Govind Singh, and the commissioners of the Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad police commissionerates.

A PowerPoint presentation was made  of the stringent measures taken to enforce containment in several localities in the state, at Covid hospitals, and at distribution points of groceries and food items.

The police top brass explained the security provided at isolation wards, assistance provided to migrant workers and the elderly, and patients facing ailments related to cardiac and nephrological and to pregnant women.

The team was also briefed about the implementation of lockdown across the state, including registration of cases against violators and seizing of vehicles. On Saturday night, the team had visited Hyderabad city police headquarters at Basheerbagh and also Charminar. They inspected measures taken at containment zones and crowded areas.

...
Tags: imct, ghmc, telangana police, telangana covid-19


Latest From Nation

Chamarajanagar, a coronavirus-free district in Karnataka, is surrounded by several Covid-19 hotspots. (Photo: Vijeth N Bharadwaj)

See how this district stayed corona-free although surrounded by hotspots

Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

50-year-old coronavirus patient commits suicide in Karnataka

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel spray disinfectant on a street in Chennai as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

Interns and PG students infected by coronavirus in Chennai?

A deserted intersection in Chennai as a total civil curfew was clamped on the capital of Tamil Nadu and several other cities. (PTI)

Heartbreak in under-siege Salem: Mother collapses begging for son's release



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's Covid19 count rises to 27,892, death toll at 872

Medics take samples for rapid test at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Chennai. . (PTI Photo)

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Kulgam

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Kulgam. (PTi Photo)

Jharkhand sees highest single-day jump in Covid19 cases

Of the 15 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 are from Ranchi and two from Garhwa. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi to hold review meet with CMs over lockdown extension

PM Modi to interact with CMs today. (PTI Photo)

Indian government brushes off proposal to impose coronavirus tax on super rich

Representative Image. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham