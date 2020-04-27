34th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

27,890

1,607

Recovered

6,523

585

Deaths

882

57

Maharashtra80681188342 Gujarat3301313151 Delhi291887754 Rajasthan218562941 Madhya Pradesh2090302103 Tamil Nadu1885102024 Uttar Pradesh187332730 Andhra Pradesh109723131 Telangana100131625 West Bengal61110520 Jammu and Kashmir5231377 Karnataka50318219 Kerala4693424 Punjab3228418 Haryana2961993 Bihar277562 Odisha103351 Jharkhand82133 Uttarakhand51260 Himachal Pradesh40222 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36271 Chandigarh36170 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 27 Apr 2020 Indore corona strain ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indore corona strain may be more virulent

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Apr 27, 2020, 6:49 pm IST
Updated Apr 27, 2020, 6:49 pm IST
The emergence of Indore as key hotspot of coronavirus pandemic in Madhya Pradesh has puzzled the experts
A worker checks the temperature of a man standing in a queue to collect food distributed by the government during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. PTI Photo
 A worker checks the temperature of a man standing in a queue to collect food distributed by the government during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. PTI Photo

Bhopal: Covid-19 strain in Indore, the epicentre of coronavirus pandemic in Madhya Pradesh, was being sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune for test in the wake of the deadly virus wreaking havoc in the region killing 57 people so far.

The dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) medical college in Indore Jyoti Bindal has been assigned the task of compiling samples of Covid-19 patients in Indore as well as Bhopal to study culture and extraction of automotive mutations of the Covid-19 strains in the two regions, by NIV.

 

“I have contacted NIV, Pune for study on the Covid-19 strain in Indore. The institute has shown keenness for culture and extraction of automotive mutation of the strain and asked me to send the samples of coronavirus positive cases in Indore and Bhopal,” MGM medical college dean Jyoti Bindal told this newspaper on Sunday.

So far, four or five strains of Covid-19 have been found in the world, she said.
Other factors such as co-morbidity in the majority of Covid-19 patients and their late arrival in the hospitals for treatment may also have contributed to the rise in deaths due to the virus in Indore, she added.

The emergence of Indore as key hotspot of coronavirus pandemic in Madhya Pradesh has puzzled the experts in view of the city being selected as cleanest city in India consecutively for the last three years.

This has sparked apprehensions that the Covid-19 strain in Indore may be more virulent.

...
Tags: covid-19 india, coronavirus hotspot, covid-19 indore, indore virus hotspot
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore


