34th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

27,890

1,607

Recovered

6,523

585

Deaths

882

57

Maharashtra80681188342 Gujarat3301313151 Delhi291887754 Rajasthan218562941 Madhya Pradesh2090302103 Tamil Nadu1885102024 Uttar Pradesh187332730 Andhra Pradesh109723131 Telangana100131625 West Bengal61110520 Jammu and Kashmir5231377 Karnataka50318219 Kerala4693424 Punjab3228418 Haryana2961993 Bihar277562 Odisha103351 Jharkhand82133 Uttarakhand51260 Himachal Pradesh40222 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36271 Chandigarh36170 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation, Current Affairs

India's Covid19 count rises to 27,892, death toll at 872

PTI
Published Apr 27, 2020, 10:34 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2020, 10:34 am IST
Of the 872 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 342 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 151, Madhya Pradesh at 103 and Delhi at 54
Medics take samples for rapid test at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Chennai. . (PTI Photo)
 Medics take samples for rapid test at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Chennai. . (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 872 and the number of cases climbed to 27,892 in the country on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 20,835 while 6,184 people were cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

 

The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

A total of 46 deaths were reported since Sunday evening of which 19 fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, 18 from Gujarat, four from Madhya Pradesh, two from West Bengal and one each from Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Of the 872 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 342 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 151, Madhya Pradesh at 103, Delhi at 54, Rajasthan at 33 and Andhra Pradesh at 31.

The death toll reached 29 in Uttar Pradesh, 26 in Telengana, 24 in Tamil Nadu, 20 in West Bengal while Karantaka has reported 19 deaths.

Punjab has registered 18 fatalities so far. The disease has claimed six lives in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Kerala while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to ministry data.

According to the ministry's data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 8,068 followed by Gujarat at 3,301, Delhi at 2,918, Rajasthan at 2,185, Madhya Pradesh at 2,096 and Tamil Nadu at 1,885.

The number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 1,868 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,097 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,002 in Telangana.

Cases have risen to 649 in West Bengal, 523 in Jammu and Kashmir, 503 in Karnataka, 458 in Kerala, 313 in Punjab and 289 in Haryana.

Bihar has reported 274 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 103 cases.Eighty-two people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 50 in Uttarakhand. Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, Chhattisgarh has 37 cases and Assam has registered 36 infections each so far.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands has 33 Covid-19 cases while Chandigarh has 30 cases and Ladakh has reported 20 infections so far.

Meghalaya has reported 12 cases, and Goa and Puducherry have seven Covid-19 cases each. Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website.

...
Tags: covid-19 cases, covid-19 in india, covid-19 in delhi, covid-19 india, covid-19 death toll, coronavirus in india, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus in maharashtra, coronavirus in andhra pradesh, coronavirus in gujarat, coronavirus in rajasthan, coronavirus in karnataka, coronavirus infected, coronavirus patients, coronavirus deaths india, coronavirus deaths
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


