Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, police said.
The militants fired on a patrol party at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.
He said security forces retaliated and the gunfight is going on.
The area has been cordoned off. Further details were awaited....
