Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Kulgam

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Kulgam. (PTi Photo)

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, police said.

The militants fired on a patrol party at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said security forces retaliated and the gunfight is going on.

The area has been cordoned off. Further details were awaited.