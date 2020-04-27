34th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

27,890

1,607

Recovered

6,523

585

Deaths

882

57

Maharashtra80681188342 Gujarat3301313151 Delhi291887754 Rajasthan218562941 Madhya Pradesh2090302103 Tamil Nadu1885102024 Uttar Pradesh187332730 Andhra Pradesh109723131 Telangana100131625 West Bengal61110520 Jammu and Kashmir5231377 Karnataka50318219 Kerala4693424 Punjab3228418 Haryana2961993 Bihar277562 Odisha103351 Jharkhand82133 Uttarakhand51260 Himachal Pradesh40222 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36271 Chandigarh36170 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 27 Apr 2020 Coronavirus enters A ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Coronavirus enters Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan: four of governor's staff test positive

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 27, 2020, 8:21 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2020, 8:31 am IST
Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, 85, subjected to tests although he tested negative previously
File photo of Andhra Pradesh governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan making an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in the state. (DC Photo)
 File photo of Andhra Pradesh governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan making an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in the state. (DC Photo)

Vijayawada: The Covid 19 virus has entered the Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan, a highly secured and sanitized place housing the first citizen of the state -- governor Biswabhushan Harichandan.

Four staff members including the chief security officer and the personal cook of the governor hailing from Odisha tested positive on Sunday. The other two are an attendant and a staff nurse.

 

Though the government was tight-lipped, highly placed sources told Deccan Chronicle that tests were conducted on the 85-year-old governor also for the second time within a week and the results are awaited.

Harichandran tested negative last week, sources said, adding that samples were taken from the governor again Sunday evening and sent for an RTPCR test. “We are expecting the result by Monday,” said a senior bureaucrat.

Covid-19 has also affected Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar’s family. While his 83-year-old father was shifted to Hyderabad in a critical condition, five other family members who too tested positive are undergoing treatment in Andhra Pradesh's designated Covid hospital in Kurnool.

The MP, who is a doctor by profession and has 26 doctor relatives working in different hospitals, announced that the virus had entered stage 3 in Kurnool as was evident from his family members getting infected even after quarantining themselves for more than a month.

Dr Kumar is perhaps the first lawmaker to openly announce that community spread has already set in, a reality that the Centre is unwilling to accept. New Delhi took objection to the revelation of community spread by the World Health Organisation, which had to retract its observation following objections raised by the Centre.

In Raj Bhavan, the authorities took samples of 16 staff members in two spells on Friday and Saturday. Four of the eight persons whose samples were taken on Friday were found infected.

Sources said the governor was unhappy over the lack of adequate space in Raj Bhavan to retain all the staff members in home quarantine, forcing some to go out every night and return to duties the next day. There are high chances of one of the staff members who is staying outside and visiting Raj Bhavan is the carrier, sources in Raj Bhavan said.

Union home minister Amit Shah telephoned chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and discussed the developments. The government had undertaken disinfection of Raj Bhavan by spraying sodium hypochlorite. Drones were used to spray on the lawns and periphery of Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, the Kurnool MP’s brothers reside in Narsaraopet, which is already declared as red zone. Two of his brothers, their wives and the son of a brother tested positive on Saturday and his father had to be shifted to Hyderabad as his condition turned critical.

Speaking to Deccan  Chronicle, the MP said "All clinics and residences of my family members have been under total lockdown. There was no outside contact as we insulated ourselves. We have not allowed even newspapers in our house. But still six of my family members got a positive result. Therefore, it establishes the fact that we are in third stage in Kurnool."

When asked how he could conclude so, he said his family members had not interacted with any foreign-returned people or Tablighi Jamat Nizamuddin attendees. The MP said that it all depends on the incubation period. Some people get symptoms within 14 days others while some others after 30-40 days. Asymptomatic carriers are potential positives without their knowledge, he said.
One of his brothers who works at MyCure hospital as an orthopedic doctor and performed an operation on March 26. After that we strictly warned him not to go out. He confined to the house but now the test results shows he is corona positive, Sanjeev Kumar said.

He said except his father, all of his family members healthy. He appealed to people not to panic. All positive cases are not fatal due to the robust immune system we Indians have due to the BCG vaccination, he said.

"We have been living with infections since our childhood. Our bodies can withstand new viruses to a larger extent. Only old people with co-morbidity characteristics may face life-threatening experiences due to new virus", the MP reasoned.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar said that we are already 40-50 days into the coronavirus crisis and not a single ventilator case was reported in Kurnool so far. A fortnight back, Dr Sanjeev Kumar announced that he was corona negative.

The doctor said in Kurnool we had only five deaths due to corona and none of them required any ventilator assistance. Therefore, one need not harbor thoughts of fear on hearing testing positive, he said.

...
Tags: andhra pradesdh governor, biswa bhushan harichandan, ap raj bhavan, vijaawada, andhra pradesh, dr sanjeev kumar, mp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Chamarajanagar, a coronavirus-free district in Karnataka, is surrounded by several Covid-19 hotspots. (Photo: Vijeth N Bharadwaj)

See how this district stayed corona-free although surrounded by hotspots

Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

50-year-old coronavirus patient commits suicide in Karnataka

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel spray disinfectant on a street in Chennai as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

Interns and PG students infected by coronavirus in Chennai?

A deserted intersection in Chennai as a total civil curfew was clamped on the capital of Tamil Nadu and several other cities. (PTI)

Heartbreak in under-siege Salem: Mother collapses begging for son's release



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi interacts with CMs on Covid19 situation, to discuss lockdown exit plan

PM Modi to interact with CMs today. (PTI Photo)

India's Covid19 count rises to 27,892, death toll at 872

Medics take samples for rapid test at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Chennai. . (PTI Photo)

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Kulgam

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Kulgam. (PTi Photo)

Jharkhand sees highest single-day jump in Covid19 cases

Of the 15 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 are from Ranchi and two from Garhwa. (PTI Photo)

Indian government brushes off proposal to impose coronavirus tax on super rich

Representative Image. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham