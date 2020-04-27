34th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs

50-year-old coronavirus patient commits suicide in Karnataka

PTI
Published Apr 27, 2020, 11:40 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2020, 11:40 am IST
The patient committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a hospital building
Representative Image. (PTI Photo)
 Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: A 50-year old coronavirus patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a hospital building on Monday, police said.

The patient jumped from the trauma ward of the Victoria Hospital, a senior police official said.

 

According to hospital sources, the man, who was admitted with acute respiratory problem on Friday, was also suffering from kidney problems.

This morning, he jumped off the fifth floor of the building, they said.

Further investigations are on, police said

