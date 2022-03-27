Nation Current Affairs 27 Mar 2022 Renovated Yadadri, a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Renovated Yadadri, a spiritual wonder

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANVESH REDDY
Published Mar 27, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2022, 12:02 am IST
The Chief Minister will inaugurate the renovated temple complex on Monday
Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's dream project, the renovation of Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri, 70 km away from the city, has turned a visual treat on Saturday with every corner of the main temple hall being illuminated with colourful lights. While the 52 golden Kalasams on top of the gopurams add to the glory of the shrine, the new temple also has eye-catching chandeliers and special lighting.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the renovated temple complex on Monday. With a blend of Pallava, Chalukya, Dravidian and Kakatiya styles of architecture, the temple features four mini temples and 12 wonderfully carved pillars which are the main attraction in the spacious hall measuring around 54 feet length and 36 feet in width.

 

The pillars, with sculptures of Alvars or poet-saints, are designed to enhance the aesthetic charm along the devotees’ queue line.

Eleven chandeliers - seven of them massive and four smaller – add to the exuberance of spiritual experience inside the new temple. Also, the main hall has been engineered in such a way that there is natural light and ventilation.  

An exclusive queue complex is being built, and it is in the final stages. The complex has four floors, each of which consists of two waiting halls. At any point, around 2,000 devotees can stand in the queue on each floor of the complex having a capacity of 8,000.

 

After darshan, devotees will be directed to a staircase across the hall that leads them outside the hall towards the Dwaja Stambha, through a massive 15-foot dwara.      

VIP darshan has a completely different route, with access to two separate elevators from across the lane along the presidential suites, and a passage to reach the main temple through massive dwara (doors) on the structure’s left hand side. On either side of the main hall, balconies with access to separate elevators have been built for the convenience of VIPs and pundits. The two elevators will lead to the rooms built underneath the structure.

 

However, it is said that changes could be made to regular devotees' entry and exit routes as per Vaastu recommendations, sources said. “There could be slight changes adhering to Vaastu, '' they said.

A 15-foot passage around the hall for Pradakshinas provides a serene experience to the devotees, with the comfort of seating halls after darshan. There is also a spacious Narasimha Swamy Kalyana Mandapa towards the right-hand side of the main hall.

