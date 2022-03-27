Nation Current Affairs 27 Mar 2022 Hyderabad: ‘No ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: ‘No stock’ boards at petrol refilling stations

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 27, 2022, 8:38 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2022, 10:47 am IST
Oil companies had been supplying fuel to pump owners on credit for six to seven years
Banks will be shut on Sunday as well as on Monday and Tuesday, as they are on strike. So no online payment can happen until Wednesday, which means no credit can be repaid until then, said Marri Amarender Reddy, president, Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association. — DC Image
 Banks will be shut on Sunday as well as on Monday and Tuesday, as they are on strike. So no online payment can happen until Wednesday, which means no credit can be repaid until then, said Marri Amarender Reddy, president, Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Amid rising prices, several petrol and diesel outlets put up ‘no stock’ boards in Hyderabad city on Saturday. Fuel bunk managements said that petroleum firms were demanding payment for the supplies made on credit earlier.

According to Marri Amarender Reddy, president, Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association, oil companies had been supplying fuel to pump owners on credit for six to seven years. Fuel bunk owners were now facing losses but the oil companies were demanding payment to resume supplies.

 

"As the owners can't repay crores of money overnight, the supply has stopped and the outlets are dry," Reddy said. He said about 30 per cent of petrol pumps in the city do not have stocks of petrol or diesel, and the number of such pumps are expected to increase from Sunday.

"Banks will be shut on Sunday as well as on Monday and Tuesday, as they are on strike. So no online payment can happen until Wednesday, which means no credit can be repaid until then," he said.

...
Tags: no stock boards, petrol refilling stations, fuel supplied to bunks on credit
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

VHP leaders handing over memorandum.

VHP asks K'taka government to discontinue ‘Salam Mangalarati' ritual at Kollur temple

There are a few new airlines which include India Salam Air, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Qantas and American airline, to begin airline operations with India. (ANI Image)

After 2 years, India to resume regular international flights from today

Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rise under which it will organise rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7. (PTI)

5th price revision in prices of petrol, diesel in 6 days

According to the police, the incident happened at around 9.30 pm at Bhakarapet ghat between Madanapalle and Tirupati. (Images via ANI)

Eight killed, over 45 injured as bus plunges into valley on Bhakarapeta ghat road



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India: No normalcy in ties till troops disengage in Ladakah

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during their meeting, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Nepal PM to visit India on first visit abroad

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. (Twitter)

India, China foreign ministers hold talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

Centre can't buy all paddy stock, clarifies Goyal

Union minister for food and public distribution Piyush Goyal (PTI)

'Don't sensationalise': SC rules out early hearing on Hijab ban

Supreme Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->