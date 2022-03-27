Nation Current Affairs 27 Mar 2022 New districts in AP ...
Nation, Current Affairs

New districts in AP to start functioning from Ugadi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Mar 27, 2022, 12:09 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2022, 12:09 am IST
Notification on reorganisation of districts to be issued on March 31
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sorted out the main issues regarding the formation of new districts, whose functioning may take-off on April 2, marking the Telugu New Year. (Photo: Twitter)
VIJAYAWADA: The process of formation of new districts is nearing completion and a notification to that extent is likely to be issued on March 31.

The government received nearly 11,000 objections and suggestions from political parties, organisations and associations. Ironically, several legislators of YSR Congress also submitted memorandums.

 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sorted out the main issues regarding the formation of new districts, whose functioning may take-off on April 2, marking the Telugu New Year.

Reddy conducted a review meeting with officials on the reorganisation of districts.

Recently senior MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao speaking in the Assembly Budget session said that he sought continuation of Etcherla in Srikakulam district and Reddy agreed to the same. Kandukur MLA Manugunta Mahidhar Reddy sought continuation of Kandukur in Prakasam (Ongole) district which was proposed to be merged with Nellore district. Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu and Markapuram MLA Nagarjuna Reddy sought formation of a new district with Markapuram as its headquarters.

 

Addanki MLA Gottipati Ravikumar objected to the merger of Addanki into Bapatla district and sought continuation of Addanki in Prakasam district. MLA Mudunuri Prasada Raju along with YSR Congress senior leaders from Narsapuram met Reddy and submitted a petition to the Chief Minister urging him to make Narsapuram as  headquarters of the proposed new district. Several other legislators Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy, Usha Sri Charan, Varaprasada Rao, among others, also expressed their desires on the issue.

Reddy asked the officials to consider all according to their importance. He also instructed them to issue a final notification on March 31.

 

AP Planning Department ex-officio secretary GSRKR Vijay Kumar said that all arrangements are in place to start offices in the new districts. He said that integrated government complexes would come in the new districts for all offices, including of the collector and SP.

Tags: andhra pradesh new districts, ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


