Nepal PM to visit India on first visit abroad

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will be in New Delhi from April 1-3 for bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi. This will be his first bilateral visit abroad after becoming PM in July 2021. Apart from meeting PM Modi on April 2, Mr Deuba will also travel to Varanasi to pray at Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

“This visit is in the tradition of periodic high level exchanges between the two countries. It would give an opportunity to both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations including development and economic partnership, trade, cooperation in health sector, power, connectivity, people to people links and other issues of mutual interest,” sources said.

Mr Deuba has visited India in each of his four earlier stints as PM and his most recent visit in his capacity as PM was in 2017, though he had met PM Modi on the sidelines of COP26 Glasgow summit.

Mr Deuba’s visit is expected to improve ties between the two nations that remained largely turbulent during his predecessor K.P. Sharma Oli’s tenure since 2015. In recent times it became more bitter, particularly after Oli mocked Indian emblem and redrew Nepal map to include the Kalapani area that is in Indian territory amid his growing closeness to China.