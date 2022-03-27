Nation Current Affairs 27 Mar 2022 Elaborate security f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Elaborate security for CM Jagan visit to Nellore today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 27, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2022, 7:00 am IST
The CM would reach Nellore around 11.30am from Renigunta and proceed to VPR Convention Centre, the venue of the meeting
Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy (Twitter)
 Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy (Twitter)

Nellore: Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the visit of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to Nellore on Monday. He would take part in the condolence meeting for deceased minister, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, arranged by the YSR Congress party.

Police deployed nearly 1,000 policemen for the CM’s security cover. Cops conducted a convoy trial on Sunday.

 

The CM would reach Nellore around 11.30am from Renigunta and proceed to VPR Convention Centre, the venue of the meeting. He will address the gathering and return to Renigunta around 1pm.

Drinking water facility is being arranged for the people at the venue in view of the summer heat. Three fire-fighting units are kept ready at the helipad. Medical and Health staff have been asked to keep ORS packets and necessary medicines ready to deal with sunstroke cases if any.

...
Tags: jagan for nellore today, condolence meet of mekapati goutham reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Horoscope 28 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Demand up for 'Made in India' goods: PM Modi

GHMC's reform of the property tax (PT) structure to make it 'citizen-friendly' has resulted in a hike of at least 50 per cent for residential properties in the city. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

GHMC's 'reform' hikes property tax

Some of them made do by reducing the quantity of food. They are now set to further hike the prices next month. (Representational image: Pixabay)

As costs rise, tiffin centres hike prices, serve less food

Except for the offline banking transactions, the strike may not affect the other services, according to the authorities. (Representational image/DC)

Two-day strike, 25K crore bank offline transactions may be stalled in AP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India asks Sri Lanka to 'exercise caution' while handling fishing boats

There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. (Photo: AFP)

Demand up for 'Made in India' goods: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

After 2 years, India to resume regular international flights from today

There are a few new airlines which include India Salam Air, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Qantas and American airline, to begin airline operations with India. (ANI Image)

5th price revision in prices of petrol, diesel in 6 days

Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rise under which it will organise rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7. (PTI)

India: No normalcy in ties till troops disengage in Ladakah

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during their meeting, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->