Elaborate security for CM Jagan visit to Nellore today

Nellore: Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the visit of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to Nellore on Monday. He would take part in the condolence meeting for deceased minister, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, arranged by the YSR Congress party.

Police deployed nearly 1,000 policemen for the CM’s security cover. Cops conducted a convoy trial on Sunday.

The CM would reach Nellore around 11.30am from Renigunta and proceed to VPR Convention Centre, the venue of the meeting. He will address the gathering and return to Renigunta around 1pm.

Drinking water facility is being arranged for the people at the venue in view of the summer heat. Three fire-fighting units are kept ready at the helipad. Medical and Health staff have been asked to keep ORS packets and necessary medicines ready to deal with sunstroke cases if any.