Nation Current Affairs 27 Mar 2022 After 2 years, India ...
Nation, Current Affairs

After 2 years, India to resume regular international flights from today

ANI
Published Mar 27, 2022, 11:40 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2022, 11:40 am IST
60 foreign airlines of 40 countries have been given the approval to operate 1783 frequencies to/from India during Summer Schedule 2022
There are a few new airlines which include India Salam Air, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Qantas and American airline, to begin airline operations with India. (ANI Image)
 There are a few new airlines which include India Salam Air, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Qantas and American airline, to begin airline operations with India. (ANI Image)

New Delhi: Nearly after two years of the pandemic, India is all set to resume regular international flights from Sunday, according to an order issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The order said that Scheduled Foreign Carriers have applied for approval of their international schedule. The Summer Schedule 2022 is effective from March 27, 2022, till October 29 this year.

 

A total of 60 foreign airlines of 40 countries including Mauritius, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, the United States of America, Iraq and others have been given the approval to operate 1783 frequencies to/from India during Summer Schedule 2022.

However, there are a few new airlines which include India Salam Air, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Qantas and American airline, to begin airline operations with India.

Notably, India had suspended the international flights since March 2020, due to the COVID pandemic.

...
Tags: covid-19 effect, directorate general of civil aviation (dgca), india international flights, summer schedule 2022
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Vizag airport to operate five flights a week to Singapore from today
Scheduled international passenger flights suspended till further orders: DGCA

Latest From Nation

VHP leaders handing over memorandum.

VHP asks K'taka government to discontinue ‘Salam Mangalarati' ritual at Kollur temple

Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rise under which it will organise rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7. (PTI)

5th price revision in prices of petrol, diesel in 6 days

According to the police, the incident happened at around 9.30 pm at Bhakarapet ghat between Madanapalle and Tirupati. (Images via ANI)

Eight killed, over 45 injured as bus plunges into valley on Bhakarapeta ghat road

Transgender RTI activist Vyjayanti Vasanta Mogli welcomed the development, but said the university should have done this much earlier.

Nalsar University creates gender-neutral space on its campus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

5th price revision in prices of petrol, diesel in 6 days

Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rise under which it will organise rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7. (PTI)

India: No normalcy in ties till troops disengage in Ladakah

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during their meeting, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Nepal PM to visit India on first visit abroad

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. (Twitter)

India, China foreign ministers hold talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

'Don't sensationalise': SC rules out early hearing on Hijab ban

Supreme Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->