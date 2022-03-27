Nation Current Affairs 27 Mar 2022 5th price revision i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

5th price revision in prices of petrol, diesel in 6 days

ANI
Published Mar 27, 2022, 11:27 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2022, 11:27 am IST
Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets
Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rise under which it will organise rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7. (PTI)
 Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rise under which it will organise rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7. (PTI)

New Delhi: The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Sunday, for the fifth time in a week, leading to an increase of Rs 3.70 and Rs 3.75 per litre respectively since Tuesday.

Petrol and diesel after the hike of 50 paise and 55 paise respectively in Delhi are now being sold at Rs 99.11 per litre and Rs 90.42 per litre today.

 

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 53 paise and 58 paise respectively. Now, the people in the finance capital will have to pay Rs 113.88 for petrol and Rs 98.13 for diesel.

The revised rates of petrol and diesel in Chennai is Rs 104.90 and Rs 95.00, while in Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 108.53 and diesel is Rs 93.57.

This is the fifth increase in fuel prices since ending a four-and-half-month pause on March 22. On all four occasions, fuel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre.

There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which was broken on March 22 following the crude oil going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

 

Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading impact on the prices of other items and lead to inflationary pressure and hurt growth. It will have a cascading effect on the prices of other items.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rise under which it will organise rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7.

Speaking to ANI, a Delhi resident said that the fuel prices are increasing every day, but this should not happen and the government should take action to stop the trend.

 

"Price should come down as it is affecting our budget. I urge the government to take action," said Pramod Kumar, a Delhi resident.
Another commuter and a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut urged the state government to decrease the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people or to bring it under the single nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

"The fuel prices are increasing daily because of the Ukraine-Russia war. The prices are changing in every country. But the government should cut excise duty to control the prices. We have to give more VAT on petroleum products because it is not under the GST regime. I urge the state government to reduce VAT or bring it under the single nationwide GST regime. Now, we are giving 35 per cent tax on petrol and diesel but if it comes under GST we will just have to pay 28 per cent tax," he added.

 

It is high time that petroleum products, including petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), are brought under the single nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

"Bringing petroleum products under GST will help a lot. It is good for everyone. It is good for the economy," Pradeep Multani, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told ANI in an interview.

On November 3 last year the Centre had cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. Following this, several state governments had reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.

 

...
Tags: fuel price hike, mehngai mukt bharat abhiyan
Location: India, Delhi


Related Stories

Summer to be testing for users of online cab services
Rise in fuel price, bus fares, power tariff hit people hard in Telangana
Opposition protest over fuel price hike hits Parliament proceedings

Latest From Nation

VHP leaders handing over memorandum.

VHP asks K'taka government to discontinue ‘Salam Mangalarati' ritual at Kollur temple

There are a few new airlines which include India Salam Air, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Qantas and American airline, to begin airline operations with India. (ANI Image)

After 2 years, India to resume regular international flights from today

According to the police, the incident happened at around 9.30 pm at Bhakarapet ghat between Madanapalle and Tirupati. (Images via ANI)

Eight killed, over 45 injured as bus plunges into valley on Bhakarapeta ghat road

Transgender RTI activist Vyjayanti Vasanta Mogli welcomed the development, but said the university should have done this much earlier.

Nalsar University creates gender-neutral space on its campus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India: No normalcy in ties till troops disengage in Ladakah

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during their meeting, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Nepal PM to visit India on first visit abroad

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. (Twitter)

India, China foreign ministers hold talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

'Don't sensationalise': SC rules out early hearing on Hijab ban

Supreme Court (PTI)

Centre can't buy all paddy stock, clarifies Goyal

Union minister for food and public distribution Piyush Goyal (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->