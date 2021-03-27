No more lockdowns in Telangana, assures KCR

Telangana is one of the best performing States which contained the spread of the virus effectively and this was certified by the Centre. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao stated in the Assembly that there will be no lockdown in Telangana state under any circumstance. He urged the people to strictly follow Covid-19 safety norms and avoid mass gatherings, against the backdrop of the rapid increasing number of Coronavirus cases.

Replying to the debate on the Appropriation Bill 2021-22, the CM said that the closure of educational institutions from March 24 was a painful decision that was taken to prevent the spread of the virus. He stated it was a temporary measure and schools and colleges will be reopened as soon as the situation improves.

Responding to speculation that the government was planning to impose a lockdown. the CM said, “We have seen the adverse effect of lockdown on all sections. This time we will not take any such decision in haste. We strongly believe that self-discipline and self-control are the only solution to contain the spread of the Coronavirus and not a lockdown. People should duly wear masks, sanitise their hands and maintain physical distance without fail.”

He said the state government has no plans to impose any further restrictions on industries or any other sectors.

He said the entire world was suffering due to the pandemic, and Telangana state was not an exception. “Telangana is one of the best performing States which contained the spread of the virus effectively and this was certified by the Centre. Telangana has also performed well in terms of economic growth. This was possible because of the government's policy to encourage agriculture in a big way," Rao added.

He stated that about 10.85 lakh people have been vaccinated as per guidelines issued by the Centre “We will vaccinate the entire population as per the vaccines received. State governments have no role in the procurement of these vaccines,” he added.