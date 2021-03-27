Nation Current Affairs 27 Mar 2021 No more lockdowns in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No more lockdowns in Telangana, assures KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 27, 2021, 8:15 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2021, 8:52 am IST
KCR said the state government has no plans to impose any further restrictions on industries or any other sectors
Telangana is one of the best performing States which contained the spread of the virus effectively and this was certified by the Centre. — DC file photo
 Telangana is one of the best performing States which contained the spread of the virus effectively and this was certified by the Centre. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao stated in the Assembly that there will be no lockdown in Telangana state under any circumstance. He urged the people to strictly follow Covid-19 safety norms and avoid mass gatherings, against the backdrop of the rapid increasing number of Coronavirus cases.

Replying to the debate on the Appropriation Bill 2021-22, the CM said that the closure of educational institutions from March 24 was a painful decision that was taken to prevent the spread of the virus. He stated it was a temporary measure and schools and colleges will be reopened as soon as the situation improves.

 

Responding to speculation that the government was planning to impose a lockdown. the CM said, “We have seen the adverse effect of lockdown on all sections. This time we will not take any such decision in haste. We strongly believe that self-discipline and self-control are the only solution to contain the spread of the Coronavirus and not a lockdown. People should duly wear masks, sanitise their hands and maintain physical distance without fail.”

He said the state government has no plans to impose any further restrictions on industries or any other sectors.

 

He said the entire world was suffering due to the pandemic, and Telangana state was not an exception. “Telangana is one of the best performing States which contained the spread of the virus effectively and this was certified by the Centre. Telangana has also performed well in terms of economic growth. This was possible because of the government's policy to encourage agriculture in a big way," Rao added.

He stated that about 10.85 lakh people have been vaccinated as per guidelines issued by the Centre “We will vaccinate the entire population as per the vaccines received. State governments have no role in the procurement of these vaccines,” he added.

 

...
Tags: kcr, no lockdown in telangana, closure of educational institutions telangana, kcr follow covid protocols, be self-disciplined says kcr, telangana, lockdown, vaccination telangana, telangana best performing state covid
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 27 March 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Model of the new Secretariat being built in Telangana. — By arrangement

Foundation stones for mosque, temple, church at one go: Minister

from these, the state has 20 inactive and 54 working PSUs. — Representational image

8 power PSUs in Telangana incurred loss of Rs 5,433 crore

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan approved Sawhney’s name for the post on Friday. — DC file photo

Ex-CS and adviser to Jagan is new State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh

The AU vice chancellor would soon decide on declaring a holiday based on the test results of other students. — DC file photo

59 Andhra University engineering students test positive for coronavirus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Giving 'thoughtful consideration' to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

The draft EIA 2020, according to Tongad's plea, provides for post facto approval of projects and does away with public consultation in some cases.

Indian economy's revival seen 'unabated' despite infection surge: RBI governor

“Our preliminary analysis shows that the growth rate next year, that is, at 10.5%, which we had given, would not require a downward revision,” Das told. (PTI file photo)

Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat faces Opposition ire

Soon after President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which will now be known as 'Narendra Modi stadium', social media was flooded with remarks, including by some leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties who alleged that the renaming exercise amounted to an

Telangana Budget 2021: Here's what you need to know of the Rs 2,30,825 cr budget

Presented by finance minister T Harish Rao, this is the largest annual budget for the state since its formation in 2014 as well as for the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. (DC Image)

Rajya Sabha adjourned briefly amid Opposition uproar over Insurance Amendment Bill

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha, during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (RSTV/PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham