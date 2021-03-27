Nation Current Affairs 27 Mar 2021 500 shops gutted in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

500 shops gutted in fire at Pune's Fashion Street

PTI
Published Mar 27, 2021, 11:39 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2021, 11:39 am IST
The fire had broken out around 11 pm on Friday, officials said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident
The cause of the fire is being investigated, officials said. (Image: Twitter/@rits70)
Pune: Around 500 shops were gutted in a massive fire at the famous Fashion Street market in Camp area of Pune, officials said on Saturday.

The fire had broken out around 11 pm on Friday, they said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

 

"Soon after the blaze erupted, local people alerted the fire brigade. Around16 fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot and launched the firefighting operation," a fire brigade official said.

"The fire was brought under control by around 1 am. However, around 500 shops were gutted by that time. But no casualty was reported in the incident," he said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, the official said.

The Fashion Street on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) area is a famous 'window shopping' destination that houses small outlets selling garments, shoes, goggles and other accessories.

 

Tags: fashion street market, pune fire, shops on fire
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune


