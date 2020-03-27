Nation Current Affairs 27 Mar 2020 PM Modi asks Tamil N ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi asks Tamil Nadu CM to enforce lockdown strictly

PTI
Published Mar 27, 2020, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2020, 2:07 pm IST
The state government which had initially announced the shutdown till March 31 on Thursday extended it till April 14
People maintain social distance as they stand in the queue to biy essentials in Chennai. PTI Photo
 People maintain social distance as they stand in the queue to biy essentials in Chennai. PTI Photo

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to enforce strictly the three-week national lockdown declared to check the spread of coronavirus and ensure availability of essential commodities for the people, the state government said.

In a telephonic conversation, Modi said prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code and social distancing should be rigidly enforced.

 

The Prime Minister sought to know from the Chief Minister about the coronavirus preventive measures undertaken by various government departments in the state, an official release said.

Palaniswami apprised Modi in detail about the steps being taken continuously by the state government against the contagion.

"Considering public good, the Prime Minister said the prohibitory orders under section 144 should be followed strictly and people should ensure social distancing," the release said.

He also said steps should be taken to ensure availability of essential commodities for the people.

"The Chief Minister replied that all these aspects are being fully implemented," the release added.

The state government which had initially announced the shutdown till March 31 on Thursday extended it till April 14 in sync with the national lockdown announced by the Prime Minister.

...
Tags: covid-19 india, pm narendra mod, chief minister edappadi k palaniswami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

AP, Telangana border crossings are jam-packed with people going back to their native places.

Telangana, AP chiefs join hands to keep the borders sealed

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa chairs a meeting of the coronavirus crisis committee in Bengaluru. (DC Photo)

Karnataka corona updates: Third death in state reported from Tumkuru

Representational Image. (PTI)

Residential schools, hostels to be used for quarantine in Karnataka

Muncipal corporation workers spray disinfectants on a street during a nationwide lockdown, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. PTI image

Bihar reports three fresh coronavirus cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Covid19 cases in India climb to 724, death toll touches 17

People collect LPG cylinders from a godown during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Ranchi. PTI photo

Karnataka corona updates: Third death in state reported from Tumkuru

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa chairs a meeting of the coronavirus crisis committee in Bengaluru. (DC Photo)

135 Covid19 patients in Maharashtra

An aerial view of a deserted Western Express Highway during lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dahisar in Mumbai. PTI

Bihar reports three fresh coronavirus cases

Muncipal corporation workers spray disinfectants on a street during a nationwide lockdown, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. PTI image

Karnataka checks out stadia to host quarantine wards

The Chinnaswamy KSCA stadium is one of the two sporting venues being assessed for quarantine accommodation. (DC Photo: Satish B)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham