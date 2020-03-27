Nation Current Affairs 27 Mar 2020 #LetsFeedThePoor ini ...
#LetsFeedThePoor initiative to help migrant workers, homeless during virus lockdown

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 27, 2020, 11:42 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2020, 11:42 pm IST
For linking up the community kitchens, an online form seeks details of people or organisations running community kitchens
A group of migrant workers walk to their native places amid the nationwide complete lockdown, on the NH24 near Delhi-UP border in New Delhi. PTI photo
 A group of migrant workers walk to their native places amid the nationwide complete lockdown, on the NH24 near Delhi-UP border in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: With thousands of poor, migrant workers, homeless and others getting effected due to the nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19, the BJP has initiated an effort to link community kitchens across the country, which can serve a minimum of 1,000 people every day during the lockdown. The ruling party also welcomed the COVID-19 relief package announced by the Narendra Modi government asserting that the government is resolved that “nobody will be left hungry.”

The central government and state governments have put in place measures to promote social distancing and had appealed people to stay at homes to curb the pandemic spread.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made an appeal to people to adopt atleast nine poor and needy families for the 21 days of complete lockdown that came into force from Wednesday.

 


The BJP has also told its state units that party workers will feed over five crore poor people across the country during the lockdown period. Atleast one crore party workers will be engaged in feeding atleast five crore people and will coordinate with party MLAs, MPs and office beaers of their respective state units.  

BJP president JP Nadda will be personally monitoring both efforts initiated by the party. The party has also engaged the social media in its efforts by launching a campaign #LetsFeedThePoor to engage more and more people and organization in this effort.

For linking up the community kitchens, the party has floated an online form seeking details of people or organisations running community kitchens.

Also, Union ministers have been charge of states to monitor that no problems are faced by citizens during the lockdown and there is no dearth of essential commodities and also various measures to ease citizens are being implemented. A direction in this regard was issued by the PMO.

Lauding the relief package announced by the government, Mr Nadda said "On behalf of every BJP worker, I thank the prime minister for this relief to the poor, farmers, women, youths, senior citizens and the organised sector for such important decisions and this relief package.”

Union home minister Amit Shah said the decision taken by the government will help every section of the poor, farmers, labourers, elderly, women and Divyangs, and reflects the “sensitivity of the government.”

BJP national general secretary Bhupender Yadav said the government under Mr Modi's leadership stands solidly with the poor and other segments of population and is committed to the country getting over the coronavirus pandemic.

...
Tags: community kitchen, coronavirus in india, #letsfeedthepoor, coronavirus measures india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


