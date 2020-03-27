Karnataka corona updates: Third death in state reported from Tumkuru

Bengaluru: Karnataka has recorded the third death due to the Covid-19 virus. It is a man from Tumakuru with a travel history to Delhi. He had been put in isolation at the District Hospital in Tumakuru on March 24.

His travel history indicates that he travelled to New Delhi by the Sampark Kranti Express (Coach S6) on March 5 along with 13 members. They reached Hazrat Nizamuddin station in New Delhi on March 7 and went to the Jamia Masjid and rented an room at a lodge nearby.

He began the return journey to Karnataka by the Kongu Express on March 11 in Coach no. S9. On March 18, he developed cough and fever and visited a private hospital the next day. He was referred to the District Hospital in Tumakuru but on March 24, he left the hospital against medical advice and went to a private medical facility. He was referred back to the District Hospital, where he was put isolation.