Nation Current Affairs 27 Mar 2020 Karnataka checks out ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka checks out stadia to host quarantine wards

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINAY MADHAV
Published Mar 27, 2020, 1:02 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2020, 1:07 am IST
Positives detected in the last few days indicate home-grown infections are speeding up
The Chinnaswamy KSCA stadium is one of the two sporting venues being assessed for quarantine accommodation. (DC Photo: Satish B)
 The Chinnaswamy KSCA stadium is one of the two sporting venues being assessed for quarantine accommodation. (DC Photo: Satish B)

Bengaluru: With the numbers of COVID-19 positive cases rising at an alarming rate in Karnataka, the state is on the verge of entering stage three of the coronavirus epidemic. This means that the virus is spreading to people who have no travel history to Covid-19 affected countries or contact with a COVID-19 positive person with such a history.

Consequently, authorities in Karnataka are expecting a surge in positive cases in the coming days. This surge is likely to come from pockets across the state that have a large number of coronavirus suspects, mainly people who have returned from Covid-19 affected countries.

 

In the parlance of the corona epidemic fighters, these pockets are called clusters. Bengaluru is one big cluster with many suspects, many of whom are IT professionals who recently returned from Europe, USA and Australia, etc. The coastal belt is another cluster, with suspects who have recently travelled to Middle East. There are other clusters in Karnataka, where suspects are those who returned after a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Medical education minister K Sudhakar admitted that the rate of increase of COVID-19 positives in Karnataka is alarming. For over a month, the state had limited the number of positive cases to single digits. However, in the last four days, the number has gone up sixfold and Karnataka now has 55 cases, the third largest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country.

Dr Sudhakar said the government was converting every government hospital into a quarantine centre to accommodate any number of positive cases.

“Our aim is not to get into a situation like Italy, where the government has been reduced to expressing helplessness. In next 20 days, we have to avoid getting into such a situation. I visited Chinnaswamy and Kanteerava stadiums and we are working out if the stadiums can be converted into quarantine centres, if warranted,'' Dr Sudhakar said.

The state police are struggling to enforce the lockdown due to non-cooperation from some people. They plan to rope in celebrities to send across the message on social distancing.

While some with home-quarantine seals are found roaming in the streets, some still think the lockdown is a holiday.

“We are roping in movie stars as well as sports personalities to give out a serious message on COVID-19. If the message goes home, it may help us control people to a large extent,'' he added.

...
Tags: ksca stadium, kanteerava, coronavirus stadium, state 3, quarantine facilities
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The IAF has been transporting essential supplies for the COVID-19 effort. (PTI)

IAF hospital in Bengaluru to carry out Covid19 tests

File photo of health staff carrying out a door-to-door campaign in Khanyar locality of Srinagar. The first patient to test positive for the coronavirus was from this locality. On Thursday a person who had flown on the same flight as the first positive also tested positive for coronavirus. (DC Photo by H U Naqash)

Places of worship shut after first Covid-19 casualty in Kashmir

Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao (centre) became emotional and offered to resign. (PTI)

Karnataka's coronavirus crisis meeting turns bitter and tearful

The incident took place in Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka.

Karnataka woman arrested for burning her baby alive in oven



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka's coronavirus crisis meeting turns bitter and tearful

Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao (centre) became emotional and offered to resign. (PTI)

Gujarat coronavirus deaths rise to 3 after covid19 claims 70 year old

Life came to a standstill across India following a lockdown announced by PM Modi. (PTI photo)

First covid19 death in Kashmir

Security personnel stands guard along a road during lockdown in the wake of deadly coronavirus, in Srinagar. PTI photo

Indian students stranded in philippines can return after travel ban is lifted

Indian students wait for news of their flight back to India at international airport in Manila, Philippines. PTI photo

649 coronavirus cases in india, 13 deaths so far

People maintain social distance as they wait to buy fruits during day-2 of a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Prayagraj. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham