Nation, Current Affairs

Infant tests positive for coronavirus in Karnataka

PTI
Published Mar 27, 2020, 8:38 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2020, 8:38 pm IST
The toddler's mother and grandmother have been quarantined in the hospital
Representational Image. (AFP)
 Representational Image. (AFP)

Mangaluru: A 10-month-old baby from a village in Dakshina Kannada district has tested positive for Covid-19, health officials said.

The baby was admitted to a private hospital at Derlakatte here on March 23 with high fever and acute respiratory illness.

 

The throat swab was sent to the lab for testing the next day and it tested positive, a release from district health officer Ramachandra Bayari said here on Friday.

The baby is now in stable condition, it said.

Sajipanadu village in Bantwal taluk has been quarantined as a precautionary measure and no one is allowed to enter or go out of the village.

The process of tracing the source of contract was on, the release said.

The toddler's mother and grandmother have been quarantined in the hospital and other family members have been asked to remain in home quarantine.

Tags: dakshina kannada, coronavirus (covid-19), derlakatte, ramachandra bayari, sajipanadu village
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


