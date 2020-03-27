Nation Current Affairs 27 Mar 2020 Covid19 might have e ...
Covid19 might have entered community transmission stage in Karnataka

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Mar 27, 2020, 12:00 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2020, 12:00 pm IST
First case reported in the state with no travel history or any contact with infected persons
 Representational Image. (PTI)

Mysuru: A 35-year old man from Mysuru, Karnataka was tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the state-wide count to 52 altogether.

This new case could be an indication that Covid-19 has entered into the third stage of community transmission in Karnataka, as the infected person neither has any travel history nor have been in contact with Covid-affected persons.

 

The patient works in the quality assurance section of a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud in Mysuru district, and has been in continuous contact with medical care professionals.

Mysuru DC Mr Abhiram G Shankar informs that detailed investigation is under process.

He is currently undergoing treatment at an isolation ward in a designated hospital in Mysuru. So far his seven primary contacts have been traced and they are under home quarantine, Mr Abhiram Shankar said.

A 35 year old Mysurean, and another 46 year old Keralite, both who had come from Dubai, were the first and second cases tested positive for Covid-19 in Mysuru. They are also currently kept under isolation.

Mysuru district administration has identified 898 international passengers in Mysuru district including 152 in the taluks. Among them, while 149 persons have completed home quarantine period by now, the rest are still in isolation.

Tags: mysuru, mysore, community transmission, coronavirus, covid-19
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore


