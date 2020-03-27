Nation Current Affairs 27 Mar 2020 Covid19 cases in Ind ...
Covid19 cases in India climb to 724, death toll touches 17

PTI
Published Mar 27, 2020, 12:15 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2020, 12:22 pm IST
the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 640, while 66 people were either cured or discharged
People collect LPG cylinders from a godown during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Ranchi. PTI photo
New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 17 in the country on Friday and the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 724, according to the Health Ministry.

In its updated figures at 9.15 am, the ministry stated that four deaths were reported from Maharashtra while Gujarat had registered three deaths.

 

Karnataka has reported two deaths so far, while Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have reported one death each.  

According to the data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 640, while 66 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

The total number of 724 cases included 47 foreign nationals, the ministry said.

Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus deaths india, covid19 india


