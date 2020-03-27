Nation Current Affairs 27 Mar 2020 AP government to foc ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP government to focus on psychological issues people may face during lockdown

PTI
Published Mar 27, 2020, 10:01 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2020, 10:01 pm IST
Financial concerns could be one of the major factors that might cause psychological stress, particularly among daily wage earners
Representational Image. (AP)
 Representational Image. (AP)

Amaravati:  Parallel to its efforts to tackle the threat of coronavirus through lockdown and various other measures, the Andhra Pradesh government is now focusing on addressing the psychological concerns that may arise due to people staying at home for days.

As a first step, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked health authorities to keep adequate stocks of medicines readily available to treat people, down with psychological duress the lockdown could possibly cause.

 

Industries and Information Technology minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy raised the issue of possible psychological disorders people could face as they remain confined to their homes for several days.

"This is a serious issue we should look at," Goutham Reddy said at the Cabinet meeting on Friday.

Financial concerns could be one of the major factors that might cause psychological stress, particularly among daily wage earners and even the middle class, the Industries minister was said to have told the Cabinet.

The chief minister concurred with Goutham's views and asked the health authorities to keep a watch on such cases, a minister said after the Cabinet meeting.

The chief minister also asked the authorities to keep stocks of required medicines to treat patients with psychic stress, the minister added.

The nationwide lockdown, mainly intended to check the spread of coronavirus by keeping people confined to their homes, will continue till mid-April.

...
Tags: chief minister y s jagan mohan reddy, 21 days lockdown, quarantine guidelines, coronavirus (covid-19), psychological impact, mekapati goutham reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Related Stories

Andhra Pradesh pilgrims stranded in UP’s Gorakhpur
Sindhu donates Rs 5 lakh each to Telangana and Andhra to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Latest From Nation

Positions are marked for maintaining physical distance at a market place in Mumbai, March 27, 2020. (AP)

85-year-old doctor dies of Covid-19 infection in Mumbai

A group of migrant workers walk to their native places amid the nationwide complete lockdown, on the NH24 near Delhi-UP border in New Delhi. PTI photo

#LetsFeedThePoor initiative to help migrant workers, homeless during virus lockdown

Two persons from Bhatkal town have tested positive for Covid-19; results of tests on 56 others are awaited.

Health emergency clamped on Bhatkal town to enforce lockdown measures

Residents carry household items after purchasing from a market as police maintain security during the complete nationwide lockdown and curfew in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bhopal. PTI photo

MP records 1st Covid19 death, 5 new cases reported, tally mounts to 21



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Four more coronavirus cases in J&K, Friday congregations cancelled

A man walks under a umbrella near the main gate of historical Jamia Masjid locked for the congregational Friday prayers, during 3rd day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, in Srinagar. PTI photo

MP records 1st Covid19 death, 5 new cases reported, tally mounts to 21

Residents carry household items after purchasing from a market as police maintain security during the complete nationwide lockdown and curfew in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bhopal. PTI photo

#LetsFeedThePoor initiative to help migrant workers, homeless during virus lockdown

A group of migrant workers walk to their native places amid the nationwide complete lockdown, on the NH24 near Delhi-UP border in New Delhi. PTI photo

Covid19 in India latest updates

A worker pulls a hand rickshaw with a passenger, during day-3 of a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the pandemic, in Kolkata on Friday. PTI image

60-year-old man becomes third corona victim in Karnataka

The 60-year-old man died at the district hospital in Tumakuru, Karnataka.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham