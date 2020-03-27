Nation Current Affairs 27 Mar 2020 Andhra Pradesh pilgr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh pilgrims stranded in UP’s Gorakhpur

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 27, 2020, 4:47 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2020, 4:47 pm IST
The group of 28 people had gone to Kasi earlier this month
Pilgrims from Anantapur district stranded in Uttar Pradesh.
  Pilgrims from Anantapur district stranded in Uttar Pradesh.

Anantapur: About 28 pilgrims from Anantapur district have been stranded at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh following lockdown in the country.

About 45 devotees from Yadiki, Peddavadugur, Putlur and BK Samu-dram mandals went to Kasi on March 12.

 

A group of 17 returned home while 28 stayed back to visit other places. They have been stranded at the Gorakhpur railway station after trains were cancelled.

“We are staying at a lodge in front of the railway station in Gorakhpur. The Anantapur district administration should help us return home,” said Adinarayana Reddy, one of the pilgrims.

Responding to the plea, the district administration is making arrangements to bring them back.

...
Tags: anantapur, pilgrims, kasi, gorakhpur, stranded, 21 days lockdown, coronavirus, covid-19
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Related Stories

PM Modi asks Tamil Nadu CM to enforce lockdown strictly
Assam to send mid-day meals to children at home during lockdown period

Latest From Nation

The residents of villages and colonies have placed branches of trees, thorny bushes and vehicles across roads to block the entry of outsiders.

Villages in AP shut door on people coming home during lockdown

A drone to check people's movements during lockdown flies past an apartment complex in Mumbai on Friday. PTI photo

Coronavirus: States asked to step up surveillance of international passengers

A worker pulls a hand rickshaw with a passenger, during day-3 of a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the pandemic, in Kolkata on Friday. PTI image

Covid19 in India latest updates

Dr Devi Shetty

India must involve final year medical students in covid19 battle: Dr Devi Shetty



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Covid19 in India latest updates

A worker pulls a hand rickshaw with a passenger, during day-3 of a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the pandemic, in Kolkata on Friday. PTI image

Covid19 cases in India climb to 724, death toll touches 17

People collect LPG cylinders from a godown during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Ranchi. PTI photo

Coronavirus: States asked to step up surveillance of international passengers

A drone to check people's movements during lockdown flies past an apartment complex in Mumbai on Friday. PTI photo

Karnataka corona updates: Third death in state reported from Tumakuru

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa chairs a meeting of the coronavirus crisis committee in Bengaluru. (DC Photo)

PM Modi asks Tamil Nadu CM to enforce lockdown strictly

People maintain social distance as they stand in the queue to biy essentials in Chennai. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham