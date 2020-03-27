Andhra Pradesh pilgrims stranded in UP’s Gorakhpur

Anantapur: About 28 pilgrims from Anantapur district have been stranded at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh following lockdown in the country.

About 45 devotees from Yadiki, Peddavadugur, Putlur and BK Samu-dram mandals went to Kasi on March 12.

A group of 17 returned home while 28 stayed back to visit other places. They have been stranded at the Gorakhpur railway station after trains were cancelled.

“We are staying at a lodge in front of the railway station in Gorakhpur. The Anantapur district administration should help us return home,” said Adinarayana Reddy, one of the pilgrims.

Responding to the plea, the district administration is making arrangements to bring them back.