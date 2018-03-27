search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Time for BJP to pack up and go: WB CM Mamata after meeting oppn leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 27, 2018, 6:37 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2018, 6:47 pm IST
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee met NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and RJD MP Misa Bharti in New Delhi.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met NCP chief Sharad Pawar triggering speculations that she is trying to form an Opposition front against the incumbent BJP-led NDA government. (Photo: ANI/Twitter).
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met NCP chief Sharad Pawar triggering speculations that she is trying to form an Opposition front against the incumbent BJP-led NDA government. (Photo: ANI/Twitter).

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in New Delhi on Tuesday triggering speculations that she is trying to form an Opposition front against the incumbent BJP-led NDA government.

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Banerjee also met Shiv Sena parliamentarian Sanjay Raut, later on Tuesday. Notably, BJP's embittered ally in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has announced to break the alliance before the general elections 2019.

 

"When political people meet then of course they will discuss politics, there is nothing to hide in that. The Lok Sabha election of 2019 will certainly be very interesting," Banerjee told reporters after the meeting.

The TMC chief also came down heavily on the NDA-led Centre and said issues like demonetisation and bank frauds have affected people at the grassroot level and that it was time for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to "pack up and go".

She asserted that all opposition parties should work together to oust the saffron party.

She said, "We want all opposition parties to work together. We should help the strongest opposition party in state to fight the BJP. It should be one fight".

"People are against the BJP. I have travelled to all the states. I know the mood of the people. Issues like demonetisation, GST, bank fraud have affected people even at the grassroot level. The time has come for this BJP to pack up and go," TMC supremo added.

Banerjee also met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) parliamentarian Misa Bharti, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Yadav.

She is also likely to meet former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

The West Bengal chief minister further said that she can meet Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav if they call her to Lucknow.  

“Yes, Soniaji is not well right now and recovering. We will meet her once she is fine. Will certainly go if they (Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav) call us to Lucknow,” Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee will meet rebel BJP leaders Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwant Sinha and former Union minister Arun Shourie on Wednesday in a move which is being seen as a bid to assemble forces against the BJP, in the run up to the 2019 general elections.

Tags: mamata banerjee, sharad pawar, sonia gandhi, sanjay raut
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dhaka man fakes death using red juice to avoid paying after losing cricket bet

Shikder sent the film anonymously to the person to whom he lost the cricket bet (Photo: AFP)
 

Britain's highest-ranking transgender soldier marries partner who was born a woman

Britain's highest-ranking transgender soldier marries partner who was born a woman. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ZOOOK SolarMuse speaker: The Bluetooth speaker that never dies

The device uses APT-X chip HD lossless audio technology to generate 3D stereo sound.
 

Italian man charged with stealing aubergines to feed his child cleared after 9 years

He pleaded with the police that he had tried to steal the nightshade because he was unemployed and desperate to feed his child. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ghosthunters claim to have spotted ghost of 17th century soldier in cemetery

The pictures from March 7 appear to back up the claim that the cemetery has supernatural presence (Photo: YouTube)
 

Ball-tampering row timeline: Bancroft's antics, Smith admission and raging criticism

On Saturday, a video of Bancroft rubbing the ball with a yellow object during the third Test against South Africa had gone viral. (Photo: AP / AFP / Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Stricter law for data protection, security to be put in place: UIDAI to SC

After the conclusion of power point presentation, senior counsel Shyam Divan and KV Viswanathan asked the Supreme Court to pass an order to extend Aadhaar linkage for all services except 7 benefits/subsidy/service as mentioned in Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act. (Photo: File)

No proposal to scrap Article 370: Govt says in Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir also said the government was keen to bring peace in the state and was ready to hold dialogue with all sections of society who shun the path of violence. (Photo: File/PTI)

Hope our 56 inch strongman has plan on Doklam: Rahul swipes at PM Modi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should plan to deal the Doklam issue. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah faux pas, calls Yeddyurappa 'most corrupt' ever, corrects self

While rattling allegations against Siddaramaiah’s government at a meeting in Karnataka's Davanagere, BJP chief Amit Shah said, 'Recently a retired Supreme Court judge said if there was ever a competition of the most corrupt government then the Yeddyurappa government is number one...' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Killer honour: Tableau of Rajasthan murdrer hits roads on Ram Navami

The killer, Shambhu Lal allegedly hacked the victim to death and set his body on fire in Rajsamand district in 2017 in a suspected case of 'love jihad'. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham