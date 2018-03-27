search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu CM says his government is unshakeable

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 27, 2018, 1:11 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2018, 1:11 am IST
The CM said the DMK had tried hard and used all methods to dislodge the government but failed.
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswamy
 Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswamy

Erode/ Coimbatore: It would take as little time as snapping of fingers to bring down the unpopular AIADMK government, Leader of Opposition and DMK working president M.K.Stalin said on Monday, while reiterating his charge that high corruption and poor admin is marring the administration in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at a function where he conducted mass weddings of 117 couples at the same venue where the DMK held its Erode district conference over the weekend, Stalin said the government had become so unpopular that everyone was asking him, repeatedly, when he would bring it down. “I am facing this question constantly, not just from my party members but even from the public when I go out for my morning walks”, he said.

 

“I could very easily do this (dislodging the government). It would take as little time as the snapping of fingers”, Stalin said. He said even party senior Durai Murugan, who spoke earlier, had rubbed it in saying he (Stalin) was just too soft and that’s why this government was able to survive whereas his father Karunanidhi would have pulled it down long back.

True, Stalin has been facing intense pressure from party colleagues, besides suffering some taunting in the social media on his ‘softness’ vis-à-vis his dad, who these critics insisted would have pulled down the AIADMK government in no time taking advantage of the post-Jayalalithaa turmoil.

Does the Erode bravado now then signal some strategy change in the DMK? Will Stalin snap his fingers sometime soon and head for the Fort St.George for taking charge? No way, says Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy. “You could even wield the gaddapparai (crowbar) but you will not be able to shake our government”, said the CM at a function in Coimbatore, where 86 couples (to mark Jayalalithaa’s 70th birthday) were married in a mass ceremony.

The CM said the DMK had tried hard and used all methods to dislodge the government but failed. “They even created unprecedented ruckus in the Assembly. But we overcame even that and succeeded in preserving Amma’s government”, he thundered, looking pretty confident.

Tags: edappadi k. palaniswamy, dmk leader m.k.stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 1 with Android Oreo (Go edition) now in India

The Nokia 1 smartphone is priced at Rs 5,499.
 

11-year-old jumps from mall window to escape fire that killed his family

Fire-fighters held out a rug in order to break the child’s fall (Photo: YouTube)
 

Eating pizza boosts your productivity level: Study

So, if you want to motivate your friend to work harder, try swapping some cash for pizza and compliments instead. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Arjun Kapoor’s post on his mother’s 6th death anniversary will make you emotional

Picture that Arjun Kapoor shared of his mother Mona Kapoor in his Instagram post.
 

Here's the tragic reason why parents are always killed off in Disney movies

According to an interview given to Glamour, Disney producer Don Hahn revealed a heartbreaking story about Walt's own past, which explains the almost total absence of the mother figure in his movies. (Youtube Screengrab)
 

NASA image of 'alien face' on Mars proof of extraterrestrial life: UFO hunter

This Mars Global Surveyor (MGS) Mars Orbiter Camera (MOC) image shows an impact crater in Chryse Planitia, not too far from the Viking 1 lander site, that to seems to resemble a bug-eyed head.(Photo: NASA/JPL/Malin Space Science Systems)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Assam man rapes, sets class 5 girl on fire as 2 minor boys keep guard

The girl’s brother, also demanded that killers of her sister get nothing short of a death sentence. (Photo: File | Representational)

No 'missed call' model, we want direct membership: Cong after deleting app

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi said, with only 15,000 downloads of the app, party members did not want to run it any further. (Photo: ANI)

SC extends Karti Chidambaram's interim protection from arrest until April 2

On Monday even as arguments by Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Enforcement Directorate remained inconclusive, the Bench extended the protection till April 2. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court agress to hear validity of nikah halala, polygamy among Muslims

Supreme Court agrees to examine the constitutional validity of the prevalent practices of polygamy and 'nikah halala' among Muslims and sought responses from the Centre and the Law Commission. (Photo: Representational Image)

Here's why this UP couple who eloped, tied the knot in police station

Vinay Kumar and Neha Verma were in a relationship for quite some time but their families never approved of it. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham