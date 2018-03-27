Tamil Nadu CM says his government is unshakeable

Erode/ Coimbatore: It would take as little time as snapping of fingers to bring down the unpopular AIADMK government, Leader of Opposition and DMK working president M.K.Stalin said on Monday, while reiterating his charge that high corruption and poor admin is marring the administration in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at a function where he conducted mass weddings of 117 couples at the same venue where the DMK held its Erode district conference over the weekend, Stalin said the government had become so unpopular that everyone was asking him, repeatedly, when he would bring it down. “I am facing this question constantly, not just from my party members but even from the public when I go out for my morning walks”, he said.

“I could very easily do this (dislodging the government). It would take as little time as the snapping of fingers”, Stalin said. He said even party senior Durai Murugan, who spoke earlier, had rubbed it in saying he (Stalin) was just too soft and that’s why this government was able to survive whereas his father Karunanidhi would have pulled it down long back.

True, Stalin has been facing intense pressure from party colleagues, besides suffering some taunting in the social media on his ‘softness’ vis-à-vis his dad, who these critics insisted would have pulled down the AIADMK government in no time taking advantage of the post-Jayalalithaa turmoil.

Does the Erode bravado now then signal some strategy change in the DMK? Will Stalin snap his fingers sometime soon and head for the Fort St.George for taking charge? No way, says Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy. “You could even wield the gaddapparai (crowbar) but you will not be able to shake our government”, said the CM at a function in Coimbatore, where 86 couples (to mark Jayalalithaa’s 70th birthday) were married in a mass ceremony.

The CM said the DMK had tried hard and used all methods to dislodge the government but failed. “They even created unprecedented ruckus in the Assembly. But we overcame even that and succeeded in preserving Amma’s government”, he thundered, looking pretty confident.