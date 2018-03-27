Sushma Swaraj retweets Congress poll about her 'failure' as foreign minister

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made a statement in Rajya Sabha about 39 Indian hostages killed in Iraq's Mosul had been killed by ISIS. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has re-tweeted a Congress post that invites people to assess her "failure" as a Foreign Minister in handling the case of 39 missing Indians killed in Iraq.

The Opposition party has been targeting Sushma Swaraj since she confirmed in parliament last week that 39 Indian hostages in Iraq's Mosul had been killed by the ISIS.

The Congress put out a poll on Monday whether it was the minister's "worst failure".

In the poll, 33,879 people voted, out of which 76 per cent chose the option, 'No', while the remaining 24 per cent said, 'Yes'.

The Congress post has been liked by over 1,500 and shared by nearly 3,000 twitteratis.

Do you think the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj’s biggest failure as Foreign Minister? #IndiaSpeaks — Congress (@INCIndia) March 26, 2018

It is a Congress self-goal, said many in their comments. So far, Sushma Swaraj seems to have got a vast approval rating of 76 per cent.

The foreign minister's comeback - retweeting the poll - amused many, especially her fan following on Twitter.

A week ago, the foreign minister declared in parliament that the Indian workers, missing since 2014, had been confirmed dead after DNA tests on remains found buried underneath a mound in Mosul, Iraq's second largest city.

Till 2017, the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had insisted that the Indians would be presumed alive until there was evidence to the contrary.

The Congress, referring to six such statements by the government, accused her of misleading the house and the families of the workers.

Congress has also decided to push a motion for breach of privilege.