search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Khap interference in marriage of consenting adults ‘absolutely illegal’, rules SC

PTI
Published Mar 27, 2018, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2018, 12:21 pm IST
SC also laid down guidelines to prevent such intrusion and said the norms would remain in force till Parliament enacts a suitable law.
The Supreme Court ruling came on a plea by NGO Shakti Vahini, which had moved the apex court in 2010 seeking protection of couples from honour killings. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court ruling came on a plea by NGO Shakti Vahini, which had moved the apex court in 2010 seeking protection of couples from honour killings. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a relief to inter-faith or inter-caste couples who often face threat to their lives due to their relationship, the Supreme Court on Tuesday banned any interference by illegal assemblies like 'khap panchayats' into their marriages, terming the intrusions as "absolutely illegal."

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud also laid down guidelines to prevent such interferences and said the norms laid down by it would remain in force till a suitable legislation is enacted by the Parliament.

 

The ruling came on a plea by NGO Shakti Vahini, which had moved the apex court in 2010 seeking protection of couples from honour killings.

While reserving its verdict in March this year, the court had observed that when two consenting adults get married irrespective of their background, no relative or a third person can interfere or threaten or unleash violence against them.

During the proceedings in the matter, the Centre too had told the top court that state governments must provide protection to couples fearing for their lives due to inter-caste or inter-faith marriages and that such couples should inform the marriage officers about any such threat so that they can be given protection. In an indication that it would not recognise 'khap panchayats', the top court had also said that it would refer to them only as an assembly of persons or as a community group.

The apex court had earlier said incidents of attacks against those going for inter-caste or inter-faith marriages were "absolutely illegal" and no 'khap panchayat, individual or the society could question any adult woman or man marrying to a person of his or her choice.

'Khap' panchayats are caste or community groups, present largely in rural areas of north India which at times act as quasi-judicial bodies and pronounce harsh punishments based on age-old customs. Several cases of women and men falling victim to 'khap' diktats have been reported over the years, particularly in states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The apex court had also asked khap panchayats not to behave like "conscience keepers of the society" and said that a marriage between two adults was governed by the law.

'Khap panchayats' had earlier told the court that they were encouraging inter-caste and inter-faith marriages and had referred to provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act which prohibit a union between 'sapinda' relationships or close blood relatives among Hindus. They had claimed that they were performing their duties as conscience keepers of the society.

The court had invited 'khap panchayats' to hear their views before issuing an order to stop them from harassing or killing couples purportedly to protect the honour of a family, caste, community or faith.

The Centre had earlier pleaded with the apex court to put in place a mechanism to monitor crimes against women by khap panchayats, saying that the police was not able to protect such women.

The top court had also said that as a pilot project, it would examine the situation in three districts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh where khap panchayats were active.

In 2007, a Haryana court had awarded death to five people and sentenced one person to life for killing a couple on the orders of a self-styled 'khap panchayat' for marrying against societal norms. In April 2015, the khap of Notara Bhopat village had ordered a woman from Rajasthan to live with a man whose wife had eloped with her husband. In 2014, a community panchayat in Uttar Pradesh had banned girls from wearing jeans and keeping mobile phones, claiming that these had a "bad" effect on them and were responsible for sexual harassment incidents.

Tags: khap panchayat, honour killings, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are 4 beaches in Japan you must visit

There is a lot more to Japan than its rich culture, Sushi and Cherry Blossoms.
 

Did Lehmann-Handscomb walkie-talkie conversation lead to ball tampering? watch video

While Cameron Bancroft executed ball tampering in Cape Town Test against South Africa, Australian coach Darren Lehmann and substitute Peter Handscomb’s exchange on walkie-talkie may not be seen in isolation of the events in the saga. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Is ball tampering essential for reverse swing? Researcher shares Imran Khan's view

"Letting one side of the ball roughen up during play takes some time. That is why ball tampering has become popular," the Sports Consultant said. (Photo: AFP/Screengrab)
 

Reproductive drought: No babies for endangered right whales

The winter calving season for critically endangered right whales is ending without a single newborn being spotted off the southeast US coast. (Photo: AP)
 

What's ball-tampering, how is it done and why it's a serious offence in cricket

The ball-tampering row has put question marks on Australian cricket team’s culture. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

How Fanie de Villiers’ tip to cameraman caught Cameron Bancroft ball tampering

Ball-tampering, executed by Australia’s Cameron Bancroft during the third South Africa vs Australia Test in Cape Town, under the go-ahead of the “leadership group”, involving skipper Steve Smith has rocked the cricketing fraternity. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka to vote on May 12, result May 15; row over 'leaked' dates

Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat. (Screengrab)

Farhan Akhtar, first Indian celebrity to quit Facebook amid privacy row

Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar tweeted that he has permanently deleted his personal Facebook account. (Photo: DC)

To save woman, journalist Sandeep Sharma mowed down by me: arrested truck driver

Identified as Ranbir Yadav, the driver hails from Gadu Pura village. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala radio jockey Rasikan Rajesh hacked to death, friend injured

Former RJ Rajesh alias Rasikan Rajesh, 36, was also a mimicry artist as well as a folk singer. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Andhra special status row: YSR Cong MPs to quit after budget session

YSR Congress lawmakers protesting outside the Parliament, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham