search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sasikala Pushpa’s marriage: Lawyer claims contempt of court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 27, 2018, 1:15 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2018, 1:27 am IST
The wedding could attract contempt of court action against the couple.
Expelled AIAMDK leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa on Monday marries her lawyer-friend Dr B. Ramasamy in New Delhi.
 Expelled AIAMDK leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa on Monday marries her lawyer-friend Dr B. Ramasamy in New Delhi.

Chennai: Controversial Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa got married to her lawyer-friend Dr B.Ramaswamy at a star hotel in Delhi on Monday in violation of a court ban. The wedding could attract contempt of court action against the couple.

The Family Court at Madurai had on Friday banned the marriage of the two following a petition from Ramaswamy’s first wife Sathyapriya who succeeded in proving their marriage conducted three years ago remained legally valid as there was no divorce.

 

The wife produced before the court the invitation for marriage of her husband with Sasikala Pushpa in Delhi’s Lalit Hotel on March 26 and pleaded for justice for her and her little daughter.

The Madurai court had concluded that Sathyapriya had established the subsistence of a valid marriage and if Ramaswamy now wants another marriage, “he has to seek a valid relief before the court of law and then only contract another marriage”. The court stayed the contract of marriage “if any” by Ramaswamy “with any other lady till the disposal of the main HMOP”.

Reports from Delhi said notwithstanding this court ban, the marriage had gone ahead at the hotel with just a close circle of family and friends attending.

While attempts to reach Sathyapriya for knowing her future course of action failed, her lawyer said the marriage was a clear case of contempt of court.

Tags: aiadmk mp sasikala pushpa, madurai court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 1 with Android Oreo (Go edition) now in India

The Nokia 1 smartphone is priced at Rs 5,499.
 

11-year-old jumps from mall window to escape fire that killed his family

Fire-fighters held out a rug in order to break the child’s fall (Photo: YouTube)
 

Eating pizza boosts your productivity level: Study

So, if you want to motivate your friend to work harder, try swapping some cash for pizza and compliments instead. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Arjun Kapoor’s post on his mother’s 6th death anniversary will make you emotional

Picture that Arjun Kapoor shared of his mother Mona Kapoor in his Instagram post.
 

Here's the tragic reason why parents are always killed off in Disney movies

According to an interview given to Glamour, Disney producer Don Hahn revealed a heartbreaking story about Walt's own past, which explains the almost total absence of the mother figure in his movies. (Youtube Screengrab)
 

NASA image of 'alien face' on Mars proof of extraterrestrial life: UFO hunter

This Mars Global Surveyor (MGS) Mars Orbiter Camera (MOC) image shows an impact crater in Chryse Planitia, not too far from the Viking 1 lander site, that to seems to resemble a bug-eyed head.(Photo: NASA/JPL/Malin Space Science Systems)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

230 degree colleges in Telangana may shut

The city colleges are unwilling to accept the government decision on shutting down colleges.

Assam man rapes, sets class 5 girl on fire as 2 minor boys keep guard

The girl’s brother, also demanded that killers of her sister get nothing short of a death sentence. (Photo: File | Representational)

No 'missed call' model, we want direct membership: Cong after deleting app

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi said, with only 15,000 downloads of the app, party members did not want to run it any further. (Photo: ANI)

SC extends Karti Chidambaram's interim protection from arrest until April 2

On Monday even as arguments by Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Enforcement Directorate remained inconclusive, the Bench extended the protection till April 2. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court agress to hear validity of nikah halala, polygamy among Muslims

Supreme Court agrees to examine the constitutional validity of the prevalent practices of polygamy and 'nikah halala' among Muslims and sought responses from the Centre and the Law Commission. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham