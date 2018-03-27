Sasikala Pushpa’s marriage: Lawyer claims contempt of court

Chennai: Controversial Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa got married to her lawyer-friend Dr B.Ramaswamy at a star hotel in Delhi on Monday in violation of a court ban. The wedding could attract contempt of court action against the couple.

The Family Court at Madurai had on Friday banned the marriage of the two following a petition from Ramaswamy’s first wife Sathyapriya who succeeded in proving their marriage conducted three years ago remained legally valid as there was no divorce.

The wife produced before the court the invitation for marriage of her husband with Sasikala Pushpa in Delhi’s Lalit Hotel on March 26 and pleaded for justice for her and her little daughter.

The Madurai court had concluded that Sathyapriya had established the subsistence of a valid marriage and if Ramaswamy now wants another marriage, “he has to seek a valid relief before the court of law and then only contract another marriage”. The court stayed the contract of marriage “if any” by Ramaswamy “with any other lady till the disposal of the main HMOP”.

Reports from Delhi said notwithstanding this court ban, the marriage had gone ahead at the hotel with just a close circle of family and friends attending.

While attempts to reach Sathyapriya for knowing her future course of action failed, her lawyer said the marriage was a clear case of contempt of court.