Oppn parties have begun impeachment process against CJI, says NCP leader

ANI
Published Mar 27, 2018, 9:04 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2018, 9:04 pm IST
According to the NCP General Secretary, apart from his own party, Congress, Left parties and TMC have signed it.
The impeachment motion is in relation to the CJI's handling of the matters raised by four Supreme Court judges in a press conference on January 11. (Photo: File/PTI)
 The impeachment motion is in relation to the CJI's handling of the matters raised by four Supreme Court judges in a press conference on January 11. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: NCP leader DP Tripathi on Tuesday said that opposition parties, including the Congress, have initiated the process to impeach Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

"A lot of opposition parties have signed the draft proposal for moving an impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra. Many parties like Congress Party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Left parties and I think TMC have also signed it," said NCP General Secretary DP Tripathi.

 

The development follows West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's meeting with senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan earlier in the day to discuss a possible impeachment motion against the CJI.

The impeachment motion is in relation to the CJI's handling of the matters raised by four Supreme Court judges in a press conference on January 11.

Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurien Joseph had earlier this year said Misra was assigning important cases in an arbitrary manner to junior judges, ignoring these four senior judges.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




