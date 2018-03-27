Lok Janshakti Party moves Supreme Court for review of SC/ST verdict

New Delhi: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Monday moved the Supreme Court on seeking a review of its verdict, which held that an arrest of accused is not mandatory under the provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Earlier a three-judge Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud agreed to go into the correctness of the order passed by Gujarat High court granting anticipatory bail to certain industrialists accused of grabbing forest lands belonging to STs.

Indirectly the court by issuing notice has agreed to consider in the first week of May whether the apex court judgment is correct or not.

Senior counsel Dushyant Dave appearing for the appellant Arjun Shankarbhai Rathod, argued that the high Court while granting anticipatory bail to Balubhai Ravibhai Ahir and others had relied on the March 20 judgment and held that the complaints against the accused are malafide. Counsel said there is a debate on this disturbing issue and if others relied on the apex court judgment, the accused under the SC/ST Act would be released on bail.

Meanwhile, the court refused to stay the anticipatory bail granted by the Gujarat High Court to two builders accused of land grabbing and atrocities against tribals, following the top court’s verdict laying down safeguards.