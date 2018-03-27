search on deccanchronicle.com
Kerala radio jockey Rasikan Rajesh hacked to death, friend injured

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 27, 2018, 10:01 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2018, 10:01 am IST
 Former RJ Rajesh alias Rasikan Rajesh, 36, was also a mimicry artist as well as a folk singer. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: A former radio jockey was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at his studio in Trivandarum's Madavoor on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Former RJ Rajesh alias Rasikan Rajesh, 36, was also a mimicry artist as well as a folk singer.

 

One other person was injured in the incident, police investigation underway.

According to police, the crime took place around 2 am at the sound recording studio - Metro Studio - owned by Rajesh at Madavoor under Pallickal police station limits.

While police have registered a case of murder, they are yet to identify the accused. The police suspect that a gang is involved in the crime.

According to reports, Rajesh and his friend Kuttan had just returned from a stage programme and were loading their equipment back into the studio, when unidentified assailants who came in a red Maruti Swift car attacked them with sharp weapons.

Locals, who heard the commotion, alerted the police who rushed them to a hospital.

Rajesh died of his injuries at the hospital at Parippally while Kuttan is undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Rajesh has worked with Red FM as an RJ for several years before joining Voice of Kerala FM station in Doha.

According to reports, Rajesh has recently returned from abroad and joined a mimicry troupe.

He is survived by his wife and a son.

