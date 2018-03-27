Hope our 56 inch strongman has plan on Doklam: Rahul swipes at PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Doklam issue, saying he hoped the "56 inch strongman" has a plan to deal with the situation.

Rahul Gandhi's comments came after China on Monday asserted that Doklam belongs to it and India should have "learnt lessons" from the stand-off in 2017.

Also Read: India should have 'learnt lessons' from Doklam stand-off: China

Recalling China's statement, Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter, "Last week thousands took my Twitter poll. 63 per cent felt Modi Ji would use hugplomacy, blame RM and cry in public to deal with the Doklam issue! For India's sake, I hope you were wrong and our 56 inch strongman has a plan."

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam near Sikkim in 2017 after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army.