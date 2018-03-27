search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Farhan Akhtar, first Indian celebrity to quit Facebook amid privacy row

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 27, 2018, 10:56 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2018, 10:57 am IST
Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar, however, did not mention the exact reason for quitting the social networking platform.
Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar tweeted that he has permanently deleted his personal Facebook account. (Photo: DC)
 Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar tweeted that he has permanently deleted his personal Facebook account. (Photo: DC)

Mumbai: Facebook's PR nightmare is not getting over any time soon it seems. Full-page newspaper ads in UK over the Cambridge Analytica scandal notwithstanding, privacy concerns and the political fallout of the row seems to be only growing.

Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar has become the latest celebrity to quit the social network in the wake of the Facebook data breach row. The 44-year-old actor, however, did not mention the exact reason for quitting the social networking platform.

 

"Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account. However, the verified FarhanAkhtarLive page is still active," the 44-year-old actor-director tweeted on Tuesday morning.

As the #DeleteFacebook movement gathered steam, prominent people like Elon Musk, Cher and Jim Carrey have joined the league of celebrities who have quit the social media platform.

In a bunch of Twitter messages last week, Elon Musk said he would delete SpaceX's Facebook page, as well as the one for his electric car company Tesla. As promised, he and the social media teams for those companies have followed through.

"What's Facebook?" Musk wrote in reply to Brian Acton, the cofounder of WhatsApp, currently owned by Facebook. Acton popularised the hashtag #deleteFacebook last Tuesday in response to reports in The New York Times and The Guardian that a shady British consultancy called Cambridge Analytica had acquired the personal data of 50 million Facebook users without their consent and used it for Donald Trump's US Presidential campaign and the Brexit referendum (and possibly other things).

Singer Cher also removed her Facebook page on the same day.

Jim Carrey abandoned the platform in February, tweeting, "I'm dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they're still not doing enough to stop it."

Among others who have quit social media - including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter over the years are singer Adele, singer Ed Sheeran, rapper Kanye West, actor Emma Stone, model Kendall Jenner, singers Rihanna and Demi Lovato, Star Wars star Daisy Ridley and even pop singer Justin Bieber.

Tags: facebook, cambridge analytica, farhan akhtan, farhan akhtar quits facebook
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Reproductive drought: No babies for endangered right whales

The winter calving season for critically endangered right whales is ending without a single newborn being spotted off the southeast US coast. (Photo: AP)
 

What's ball-tampering, how is it done and why it's a serious offence in cricket

The ball-tampering row has put question marks on Australian cricket team’s culture. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

How Fanie de Villiers’ tip to cameraman caught Cameron Bancroft ball tampering

Ball-tampering, executed by Australia’s Cameron Bancroft during the third South Africa vs Australia Test in Cape Town, under the go-ahead of the “leadership group”, involving skipper Steve Smith has rocked the cricketing fraternity. (Photo: AP)
 

Bancroft might have got away with ball tampering had he not panicked: Broadcaster

Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera placing sticky yellow tape, which he used to pick up rough granules off the pitch, into the front of his pants when he believed his cheat had been spotted by the umpires. (Photo: AP)
 

Shocking: One in seven teens are ‘sexting,’ says new research

Sexting over the last decade has been on the rise, which is consistent with the rapid growth in the availability and ownership of smartphones.
 

Uber tests suspended, Mobileye calls for revalidation

Arizona had been a key hub for Uber, with about half of the company’s 200 self-driving cars and a staff of hundreds.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

To save woman, journalist Sandeep Sharma mowed down by me: arrested truck driver

Identified as Ranbir Yadav, the driver hails from Gadu Pura village. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala radio jockey Rasikan Rajesh hacked to death, friend injured

Former RJ Rajesh alias Rasikan Rajesh, 36, was also a mimicry artist as well as a folk singer. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Andhra special status row: YSR Cong MPs to quit after budget session

YSR Congress lawmakers protesting outside the Parliament, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: PTI | File)

Karnataka poll dates to be announced by Election Commission today

Siddaramaiah (L) and BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa (R). (Photo: File)

Work wholeheartedly to defeat BJP in 2019 LS polls: Mayawati to BSP coordinators

BSP president Mayawati on Monday met the party's coordinators to apprise them of 'new strategy' to defeat the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham