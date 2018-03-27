search on deccanchronicle.com
Advocate-General of Telangana quits, cites personal issues

A day prior to this date, the AG quit his post. Sources indicated that the government is trying to persuade Mr Prakash Reddy stay.
Hyderabad: In an unexpected move, D. Prakash Reddy, the advocate-general of Telangana State, on Monday submitted his resignation to the state government.

Sources close to the state law department revealed that Mr Reddy is upset that the state government engaged Supreme Court senior lawyer Harish Salve to argue the case of the expelled Congress MLAs Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy and A Sampath Kumar, before the Hyderabad High Court, without consulting him. Mr Reddy took charge as AG on July 19, 2017.  Sources have pointed out that the state was embarrassed by the assurance given by Mr Reddy that the video footage of the Governor’s address to the House will be produced before the court in a sealed cover.

 

Mr Reddy had promised to produce the video footage by March 22. But on that day, the additional advocate-general appeared before the court instead of Mr Reddy and sought more time. The court ordered the footage be submitted on March 27. A day prior to this date, the AG quit his post. Sources indicated that the government is trying to persuade Mr Prakash Reddy stay.

