Congress protests, demands end to drug abuse in TS

Congress party leaders and activists protesting at “Excise and Prohibition office” at Nampally against the increasing influence of drugs and alcohol on students and youth leading them to crimes. (Photo by S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Blaming the state government for failing to control drug abuse and alcohol consumption, Congress leaders held a demonstration in front of the excise and prohibition office at Abkari Bhavan in Nampally here on Monday.

Holding placards and shouting slogans, the protestors said, “unless the menace is checked on priority, we would be seeing ‘Udta Telangana’ in the not too distant future.”

Demanding that the government control the growing menace that is taking a heavy toll of students and youth, the Congress leaders cited recent murders committed by youth who were under the influence of drugs and liquor, which were available quite openly these days.

Khairatabad DCC president C. Rohin Reddy, PCC vice-president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, GHMC floor leader Darpally Rajashekar, PCC fisheries chairman, Mettu Sai Kumar and others demanded immediate action by excise officials.

"Three gruesome murders took place in recent days and all these were committed under the influence of either drugs or alcohol. Youths involved in these murders have killed their friends. In one case, body parts were removed. We have requested the Excise officials to ensure Telangana does not transform into 'Udta Telangana' (a reference to the state of being in a stupor),” Rohin Reddy said.

"The police are giving permission for pubs to remain open till late into the night. The BRS government is only concerned about increasing revenue, while ignoring the sufferings of families whose children have become addicts," he said.