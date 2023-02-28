  
Nation, Politics

If re-elected in 2024, Jagan to rule for 30 years, claims Y.V. Subba Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 28, 2023, 12:52 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2023, 1:41 am IST
TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy - DC file photo
Visakhapatnam: YSRC regional coordinator for north Andhra Y.V. Subba Reddy has said that if YSRC is voted back to power in the 2024 general elections, “Jagan Mohan Reddy will rule the state for another 30 years.”

Addressing a meeting of the party’s Sachivalayam conveners, Griha Sarathis and party workers in Anakapalli on Monday morning, Subba Reddy urged them to play a key role in getting a huge majority for Seethamraju Sudhakar, the party candidate for north Andhra graduates constituency in the Legislative Council polls.

“You will play the major role in the MLC elections on March 13 and the subsequent general elections in 2024,’’ Subba Reddy told the meeting.

Subba Reddy said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been introducing and successfully running welfare schemes for the downtrodden during the last four years of his rule. The volunteers must identify those who were left out of the schemes so that the government would cover them too at the earliest.

Subba Reddy said the Opposition has been on a misinformation campaign against the government and its welfare schemes. It was the duty of the Sachivalayam conveners, volunteers and Griha Sarathis to inform the people that the campaign was based on a bunch of lies.

Subba Reddy said Anakapalli has 4,711 votes and asked the party workers to personally approach all the voters to get the maximum of them. He said training classes would be held for Sachivalam staff and party workers on March 18.

Anakapalli MP Venkata Satyavathi said Jagan Mohan Reddy understood the poor and launched schemes for their uplift. Government whip and Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri said the party high command would reward the field workers who performed well.

Party candidate Sudhakar said second-rung leaders need not feel disheartened if they were not given positions. Their services would be recognised in due course of time. Former minister and YSRC general secretary Dadi Veerabhadra Rao and corporators were present.

Tags: chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, y.v. subba reddy, ysr congress party (ysrcp)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


