Nation Current Affairs 27 Feb 2022 Pondy govt to bear t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pondy govt to bear travel expenses of its students in Ukraine

PTI
Published Feb 27, 2022, 4:52 pm IST
Updated Feb 27, 2022, 4:53 pm IST
Eight students, four each from Puducherry and Karaikal regions, are stuck in Ukraine
Indian nationals board a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Bucharest. (PTI/Twitter)
 Indian nationals board a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Bucharest. (PTI/Twitter)

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday announced that the territorial government would bear the travel expenses of the students returning to the Union Territory from war-torn Ukraine, where they are stranded now.

Talking to reporters after kickstarting the day-long Intensive Pulse Polio Immunisation drive covering children in zero to five years at a government school here, he said the administration had already written to the Prime Minister, External Affairs Minister and to the Ambassador of India to Ukraine urging them to ensure the safe return of the students and others stranded in the war-hit nation.

 

He also said his government would bear the cost of flight tickets of the students coming back to Puducherry.

Eight students, four each from Puducherry and Karaikal regions, are stuck in Ukraine.

On the Polio immunisation drive, he said around 86,000 children in the age group of zero to five years were being administered the oral drops to protect them from the disease.

Staff of the Department of Health were deployed at various centres to implement the anti polio immunisation in the Union Territory.

...
Tags: russian-ukraine war, russia-ukraine crisis, indians in ukraine, evacuation flight, puducherry chief minister n rangasamy
Location: India, Puducherry


Latest From Nation

Indian nationals on board a special Air India flight as people stranded in war-torn Ukraine are evacuated, in Romania, Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Air India evacuation flights costing Rs 7-8 lakh per hour: Source

CIAL's solar plants together generate two lakh units of power a day

Cochin Airport to become power-positive with new solar plant from March 6

Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the IGI Airport, in New Delhi, early Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees land in Delhi

The students who reached the border point on Saturday pleaded for help to put an end to their ordeal and the uncertainty over their evacuation. Image credit: Twitter/@IndiainUkraine)

Indian students hoping for exit through Poland stuck at border in freezing cold



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees land in Delhi

Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the IGI Airport, in New Delhi, early Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi lauds 'people's participation' in strengthening Swachh Bharat Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Air India evacuation flights costing Rs 7-8 lakh per hour: Source

Indian nationals on board a special Air India flight as people stranded in war-torn Ukraine are evacuated, in Romania, Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Over 10,000 Covid cases reported in last 24 hours, active caseload dips

Kidney dishes with mounted syringes containing the vaccine from Novavax (from top to bottom), Biontech and Moderna lie in a refrigerator in a vaccination center ready for vaccination. (Photo: AP)

Indian students hoping for exit through Poland stuck at border in freezing cold

The students who reached the border point on Saturday pleaded for help to put an end to their ordeal and the uncertainty over their evacuation. Image credit: Twitter/@IndiainUkraine)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->