Nation Current Affairs 27 Feb 2022 PM praises AP, Vizag ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM praises AP, Vizag civic body for promoting carry bags made of cloth

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 27, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Feb 27, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
The PM made a mention of this in his Mann Ki Baat programme aired on AIR on Sunday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Andhra Pradesh government, particularly the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), for the efforts in promotion of cloth-made carry bags as part of efforts to avoid use of plastic and help in environmental protection.

The PM made a mention of this in his Mann Ki Baat programme aired on AIR on Sunday.

 

GVMC commissioner Lakshmisha said, “The PM’s appreciation of Andhra Pradesh and GVMC will encourage us to put more efforts to protect Mother Earth. We launched this programme on February 1.”

The commissioner said that their plan is to encourage students and parents use cloth bags for shopping and travelling. “We have so far covered 75 educational institutions, mostly schools, by mobilising 3,500 students.” The students prepared more than 5,500 bags, the civic chief added.

...
Tags: mann ki baat, greater visakhapatnam municipal corporation (gvmc), cloth bag
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

News

Explosion in trash dump kills woman rag-picker

Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (PTI)

Prashant Kishor and Prakash Raj met TRS K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday

The situation at the borders of Poland and Romania worsened on Sunday as the security forces did not allow Telugu students to cross the border. (Representational Image/ AP)

12 city students detained at Romanian border, debit cards snatched

The State Election Commission said a total 0.35 per cent control units and 1.83 per cent Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPAT) were replaced of the total deployed in the phase following complaints in their functioning. (Representational Image/ AP)

53.93 per cent turnout in the fifth phase of the UP Assembly polls, till 5 pm



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pondy govt to bear travel expenses of its students in Ukraine

Indian nationals board a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Bucharest. (PTI/Twitter)

Air India evacuation flights costing Rs 7-8 lakh per hour: Source

Indian nationals on board a special Air India flight as people stranded in war-torn Ukraine are evacuated, in Romania, Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Over 10,000 Covid cases reported in last 24 hours, active caseload dips

Kidney dishes with mounted syringes containing the vaccine from Novavax (from top to bottom), Biontech and Moderna lie in a refrigerator in a vaccination center ready for vaccination. (Photo: AP)

Indian students hoping for exit through Poland stuck at border in freezing cold

The students who reached the border point on Saturday pleaded for help to put an end to their ordeal and the uncertainty over their evacuation. Image credit: Twitter/@IndiainUkraine)

Ukraine seeks Modi's help to dissuade Putin

Ukraine's ambassador to India, Igor Polikha. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->