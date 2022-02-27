PM praises AP, Vizag civic body for promoting carry bags made of cloth

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Andhra Pradesh government, particularly the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), for the efforts in promotion of cloth-made carry bags as part of efforts to avoid use of plastic and help in environmental protection.

The PM made a mention of this in his Mann Ki Baat programme aired on AIR on Sunday.

GVMC commissioner Lakshmisha said, “The PM’s appreciation of Andhra Pradesh and GVMC will encourage us to put more efforts to protect Mother Earth. We launched this programme on February 1.”

The commissioner said that their plan is to encourage students and parents use cloth bags for shopping and travelling. “We have so far covered 75 educational institutions, mostly schools, by mobilising 3,500 students.” The students prepared more than 5,500 bags, the civic chief added.