Nation Current Affairs 27 Feb 2022 India skipping votin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India skipping voting in UNSC creates panic among parents in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Feb 27, 2022, 3:00 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2022, 6:48 am IST
On February 25, the India Embassy in Warsaw, capital of Poland, advised Indians to come to Poland via Shehyni-Medyka and Krakowie
The advisory said the borders were sensitive and the Embassy was finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indians who reached border checkpoints without prior information. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 The advisory said the borders were sensitive and the Embassy was finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indians who reached border checkpoints without prior information. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Visakhapatanam: India’s abstention from voting on the draft resolution by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), urging Russia to stop its military attacks on Ukraine, seems to have created fear among students from India in Ukraine and their parents in India.

Since India’s move gives indications of antipathy towards Ukraine, the country may take any kind of decision that harms the stranded Indians in its conflict zone, they opine.

 

Admitting the possibility, a concerned parent Satish, who works for a software company, told Deccan Chronicle that the problems faced by their children on the Ukraine-Poland border check-post were clear examples of Ukraine’s lackadaisical attitude to India’s abstention on the UNSC’s vote.

On February 25, the India Embassy in Warsaw, capital of Poland, advised Indians to come to Poland via Shehyni-Medyka and Krakowie. Soon after entering Poland, the India Embassy in Poland will process the repatriation flights from Poland to India.

 

"Accordingly, my son and his friends reached the Poland-Ukraine border on Saturday morning. But the Embassy issued another advisory, cautioning not to move to any border posts without prior coordination with the government of India officials at the border posts," Satish said.

The advisory further said the borders were sensitive and the Embassy was finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indians who reached border checkpoints without prior information.

“The two different advisories within 24 hours confused parents like me here and children there. We thought that this could be because of India’s move against Ukraine in the UNSC vote. This reason was even discussed at the Poland-Ukraine borders among the Indians and functionaries of the Embassies,” Satish, whose son is studying at Lviv said.

 

...
Tags: indians in ukraine
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

BJP National President JP Nadda. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India/File)

BJP president Nadda's account hacked, tweets on Ukraine crisis, crypto currency

The local trains were moving on the Central Railway route after a brief disruption. (Photo: PTI/File)

Power outage in parts of central, south mumbai; local trains stop on one line

Karanataka government has facilitated the evacuation of 13 students from the state. (ANI)

Karnataka government helps 13 students evacuated from Ukraine reach homes

Fishermen prepare nets prior to a night of fishing. (Photo: AFP)

Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy off Ramanathapuram coast



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China’s space tech a threat: IAF

Indian Air Force Chief V.R. Chaudhari . (Twitter)

PM Modi calls upon private firms to enter medical education sector in big way

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Air India flights to bring Indians from Romania

India is dispatching two Air India evacuation flights one each from Delhi and Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Ukraine seeks Modi's help to dissuade Putin

Ukraine's ambassador to India, Igor Polikha. (Twitter)

Indians hiding in bomb shelters

Students staying in Bomb Shelter of their apartment named Domino-2 at Kharkiv in Ukraine. It is 40kms away from Russia border. (Photo by arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->