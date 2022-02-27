India skipping voting in UNSC creates panic among parents in AP

The advisory said the borders were sensitive and the Embassy was finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indians who reached border checkpoints without prior information. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Visakhapatanam: India’s abstention from voting on the draft resolution by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), urging Russia to stop its military attacks on Ukraine, seems to have created fear among students from India in Ukraine and their parents in India.

Since India’s move gives indications of antipathy towards Ukraine, the country may take any kind of decision that harms the stranded Indians in its conflict zone, they opine.

Admitting the possibility, a concerned parent Satish, who works for a software company, told Deccan Chronicle that the problems faced by their children on the Ukraine-Poland border check-post were clear examples of Ukraine’s lackadaisical attitude to India’s abstention on the UNSC’s vote.

On February 25, the India Embassy in Warsaw, capital of Poland, advised Indians to come to Poland via Shehyni-Medyka and Krakowie. Soon after entering Poland, the India Embassy in Poland will process the repatriation flights from Poland to India.

"Accordingly, my son and his friends reached the Poland-Ukraine border on Saturday morning. But the Embassy issued another advisory, cautioning not to move to any border posts without prior coordination with the government of India officials at the border posts," Satish said.

The advisory further said the borders were sensitive and the Embassy was finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indians who reached border checkpoints without prior information.

“The two different advisories within 24 hours confused parents like me here and children there. We thought that this could be because of India’s move against Ukraine in the UNSC vote. This reason was even discussed at the Poland-Ukraine borders among the Indians and functionaries of the Embassies,” Satish, whose son is studying at Lviv said.